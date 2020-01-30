It was only fitting that the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team got such big contributions from their seniors on Thursday night: it was– in fact – Senior Night.
The underclassmen did their fair share as well, as Waunakee-DeForest posted a season-high score as a team for the fifth consecutive competition to beat conference foe Watertown.
Waunakee-DeForest 132.9,
Watertown 131.2
The highest score of the night came in Waunakee-DeForest’s final event of the night: the floor exercise. Waunakee-DeForest senior Ashley Domask broke the 9-point barrier for the first time this season, posting a first-place score of 9.075.
“At the end of the season last year, she was there…” Waunakee-DeForest’s Head Coach Brittany Hoffman said of Domask. “This season has been rough; the beginning has been very rough for her, so she deserved that. It was an amazing routine.”
Domask went on to place second in the all around, racking up 33.225 points. Finishing just behind Domask in the all around was Lexi Burgard, whose 30.825 was good for third place.
Waunakee-DeForest’s other winning event came on the balance beam, where Sydney Thompson scored a personal-best 8.75.
“8.75 is her record, and she can only go up from here,” added Hoffman. “She did amazing on beam.”
Thompson was followed by senior Caylee Powers and Burgard, who each posted an 8.1 to tie for third place.
On the uneven bars, Powers posted Waunakee-DeForest’s top score: an 8.6, which was good for second place. Kirsten Beery took third with an 8.05.
A four-way tie for second on the vault saw a pair of Waunakee-DeForest gymnasts take second; Domask and Burgard each earned an 8.3.
With their fifth straight season-best performance, the team’s consistency has been a significant strength as of late.
“We’ve really just been working harder on the things that the judges say we need to be working on,” Hoffman said. “We have been drilling in them that they just need to go out there and – more or less – have fun and not stress about it. That is what’s making our team scores go up more.”
Waunakee-DeForest will be back in action on Saturday at Madison Memorial – with a 10 a.m. start time – before returning home to square off against Mount Horeb on Tuesday. Start time at the Waunakee High School’s Old Gym is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
