After having just two players earn all-conference honors last season, the Waunakee girls basketball team doubled the number to four this year.
It is the most all-conference selections for the Warriors since the 2016-2017 season.
The Lady Warriors finished 10-4 in the Badger North Conference to place third behind Beaver Dam (14-0) and DeForest (12-2). It was the Golden Beavers’ third straight conference title.
Reedsburg finished fourth behind Waunakee with an 8-6 mark, followed by Mount. Horeb (5-9), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Baraboo (1-13), Portage (1-13).
Badger North coaches picked 10 players for the first team and the Warriors were represented by junior Elena Maier. She is a repeat first-team pick.
Maier led Waunakee with 14.7 points per game. She had a team-high 113 rebounds and 37 steals and was second with 57 assists.
Conference champion Beaver Dam had three players named to the first team, including senior Jade Donaldson and juniors Maty Wilke and Natalie Jens. Wilke and Donaldson were unanimous selections, and Wilke was named Badger North Player of the year.
Reedsburg’s sophomore duo of Trennna Cherney and Mahra Wieman, Mount Horeb junior Julia Magnuson, Sauk Prairie junior Naomi Breunig and DeForest seniors Maggie Trautsch and Megan Mickelson took up the final spots on the first team.
The Lady Warriors tied DeForest with three honorable mention all-conference selections. Waunakee had seniors Brooke Ehle and Melanie Watson and sophomore Lauren Meudt recognized.
Ehle averaged 7.3 points per game, to go along with 61 rebounds, 30 assists and 22 steals.
Watson was fourth on the team with 6.8 points per game. She tied Maier with a team-best 113 rebounds. She added 22 steals and 12 assists.
Meudt finished the year with 89 rebounds, 44 assists and 22 steals. She averaged 6.3 points per game.
Also named to the first team were Baraboo’s Taylor Pfaff (Fr.) and Carly Moon (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Carley Buchardt (Sr.) and Paige Hodgson (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Grace Vesperman (So.), Portage’s Katelyn Belleau (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman (So.) and Melissa Dietz (So.), Sauk Prairie’s Ella Schad (Sr.) and DeForest’s Sam Schaeffer (Sr.), Natalie Compe (Jr.) and Jaelyn Derlein (Fr.).
