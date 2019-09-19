NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 16, 1924
A tub of “Me-Li-Ka” butter manufactured by the Waunakee Milk Products Co. scored 92.23 percent at the National Dairy Show.
The lights were out in the village Thursday afternoon and evening due to broken wires.
A box social will be sponsored by the Squaw Hill school at the Westport town hall on Friday, Oct. 17.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 18, 1934
Herb and Fred Dermody were injured Sunday when the truck in which they were riding tipped over on the Louis Rauls corner.
Dr. and Mrs. Gerald Shaw and Carlo and Gwedelyn arrived from France Sunday and are visiting here.
Henry Ripp had the misfortune of getting hurt while shredding corn recently.
Mrs. J.H. Koltes had the misfortune to fall down the steps and fracture her arm Tuesday.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
October 18, 1939
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Middleton Sunday by a score of 3-2. Over 1,000 fans shivered through the game.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Derra of Dane moved into the lower flat of the Schroeder home.
A grocery truck from Portage is selling and delivering groceries in the Norway Grove area.
Pete Barbian is holding a grand opening of his tavern on Saturday, Oct. 21.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 19, 1944
Miss Doris Bacon and Lt. M.E. Krinke were united in marriage in St. John’s rectory here on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Sgt. Bob Kessenich, who has been stationed in Alaska, is spending a 30-day furlough with his family.
Miss Charlotte Ziegler and John Wagner were united in marriage in St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Wally Kainz bowled 621 Tuesday night to top the list in high totals in the leagues last week.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 20, 1949
Vern Hackart of Madison has purchased the Sportsman Bar from Jack and Bob Hillebrandt.
The high school football team defeated Spring Green there Friday afternoon by a score of 32-0.
Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Zimmerman announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Oct. 17.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 15, 1959
George Wendt of Madison has opened a jewelry store on Main Street.
Miss Carole Ann Bernards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Werner Bernards, Waunakee, became the bride of Raymond N. Stangler, Waterloo, in a ceremony at St. John’s Catholic Church on Oct. 3.
Vernon Kohl of Middleton will open a Westinghouse coin operated Laundromat in Mrs. A.P. Statz’s building, formerly occupied by Greiber Heating and Sheet Metal.
Edward Ballweg, 79, rural Dane, died Tuesday of last week at a Madison hospital after a short illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 16, 1969
St. Mary of the Lake Parish, Westport, is having their country fair this weekend.
David E. Stoltenberg, 39, of 512 Hillcrest Dr., Waunakee, died Tuesday, Oct. 14, at work. He was president of Rollermatic Welding Corp. for 11 years.
Officers for St. John’s Home and School Assn. for the 1969-70 school year are: Mrs. Judy Fleiner, secretary; Mrs. Nancy Miller, treasurer; Kenneth Roessler, president; and Clem Schwartz, vice president.
At Miller’s Finer Foods you could buy a round steak at 95 cents a pound, cube steak at $1.19 a pound, rump roast at $1.05 a pound, and apples at 3 pounds for 45 cents.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 18, 1979
Until Waunakee’s trustees can come up with a comprehensive sidewalk plan for the entire community, the school board’s Safety Committee has proposed that the village board take temporary action to provide a safer path for children walking and cycling from the Castle Crest development to village schools.
Greg Drake plays a solo during Waunakee’s exhibit Ion performance at the invitational marching band competition the high school hosted last Saturday.
The Waunakee girls varsity volleyball team was assured of at least a tie for the conference championship with their win Monday night over Lake Mills.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 19, 1989
A zoning change which would allow construction of a new 30-unit apartment building for the elderly along O’Malley Street was approved Monday by the Waunakee Village Board.
Yahara River neighbors objected to Ed Busse’s plans for River Ridge Run, a 98-lot subdivision proposed along the Yahara River.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Gertrude Miller, owner of the Miller Hotel, which has sat at its Main Street location since the late 1800s.
Wayne and Lori Dailey, Waunakee, are proud parents of a son, Derek
Joseph, born Monday, Oct. 9, 1989, at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee’s Jeni Niesen and Kurt Kenas won their country races at the Badger Conference meet held at Sauk Prairie last Saturday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 14, 1999
The Waunakee school district’s tax base jumped nearly 13 percent in the past year. The exact impact won’t be known for a few weeks, when state aid figures are announced.
The intersection of Hwy. 113 and River Road meets national standards – or warrants – for a stoplight, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation engineers.
The first Chamber-sponsored comedy night will happen on Saturday. Mike Marvell and Rich Halaz, with emcee Tabby O’Leary, will perform at Rex’s Innkeeper for the Chamber-sponsored event.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 8, 2009
The Waunakee school board and administrators are not quite on the timeline they started with, but district superintendent Randy Guttenberg is still confident that deadlines for a February referendum can be met.
Four houses in Waunakee have recently received a label some might call eerie: “uninhabitable.”
With upgrades underway or planned for the Waunakee-area EMS and Waunakee Fire District and improvements slated for Woodland Drive and Mill Road, Westport officials felt they had no choice but to borrow to finance the town’s share of the projects.
A new village ordinance now permits dogs in Waunakee Village Parks, but that’s not the case for school grounds.
