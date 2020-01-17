With two more wins last week, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team has now won five in a row.
The Warriors bested both Sauk Prairie and Baraboo by wide margins on the road to record wins number eight and nine of the season.
Waunakee 68,
Sauk Prairie 50
While the Eagles struggled to stop Waunakee’s primary scorer in Elena Maier, the Warriors made the problem even worse for Sauk Prairie due to their wealth of supplementing scorers on Tuesday night. Five Warrior players recorded at least eight points, constantly keeping the Sauk Prairie defense guessing.
This led to the Warriors building an eight-point, 29-21 lead by the time halftime rolled around; in the second half, Waunakee continued to build upon that lead.
Sauk Prairie was unable to slow the Warrior offense as the second half wore on, and Waunakee cruised to the 68-50 win. Waunakee was particularly effective from behind the three-point line, hitting a season-high 11 threes in the game.
Maier led the Warriors with 21 points on the night, followed by Anne Dotzler and Lauren Meudt with nine, while Brooke Ehle, Lauren Statz and Melanie Watson each had eight points. Ebba Harrison chipped in four points, and Ashley Sawicki rounded out the scoring with one point.
Waunakee then traveled to Baraboo on Friday for another Badger North contest against the Thunderbirds.
Waunakee 64,
Baraboo 30
On Friday, everything seemed to go in for the Warriors.
Just three days after making a season-high 11 threes, the Warriors bested that mark against the Thunderbirds by hitting 12 three-pointers. With their shots falling, it took little time for Waunakee to build a substantial lead against Baraboo.
When halftime rolled around, Waunakee’s lead stood at 21 points: 34-13.
With little doubt about the game’s outcome, the Warriors continued to build their lead in the second half. With a big lead, the benches soon emptied, with 11 Warrior players contributing points to the final score.
When the final horn sounded, Waunakee had secured their most lopsided win of the season: 64-30.
Maier led all scorers with 14 points in the game, followed by Meudt with eight. Ehle, Watson, Statz and Harrison each added six points, while Kylee Grabarski tacked on five. Taylor Swalve and Sawick each chipped in four points, followed by three from Caitlyn Lynch. Elsa Stedman rounded out the scoring with two points. Though she didn’t record any points, Dotzler proved effective throughout the game at setting up her teammates, accounting for a season-high nine assists.
After weather forced the postponement of Waunakee’s Saturday contest against Appleton West, the Warriors – now 9-3 (5-2 Badger North) – will next play on Friday or at the Badger Challenge. Their opponent at the Badger Challenge – taking place at Beaver Dam High School – is yet to be determined.
