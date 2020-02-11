Representatives from Eppstein Uhen Architects and Vogel Bros. presented preliminary options and associated costs for several referendum projects at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Among them were four options for Heritage Elementary School.
Senior design architect Chris Michaud summarized the options that his team had costed out, three of which were presented to board members during a December workshop at the school.
“The first one is essentially renovating the building as is,” Michaud said. “So we’d be identifying scope within the building that hadn’t been completed at the last referendum in 2014. We’d be looking at extensive renovations in certain areas, and light renovation in others.”
The project would include approximately 23,000 square feet of heavy renovation and 76,700 square feet of light renovation. Costs have been estimated at $29.3 million.
Option 2 would involve a tear down of the original high-school building.
“That would become demolished,” Michaud said. “We’d tear that down and build a new two-station gym, a new music-and-art facility, student services and some other supporting functions for the building. The ’86 addition and the other would remain intact.”
A new kindergarten wing would be added onto the southeast section of the building as well, with the existing kindergarten space transitioning into first-grade classrooms.
The cost of that project has been estimated at $39.8 million.
The third option for Heritage would involve demolition of both the original high school and an addition built in 1986. It would entail approximately 100,600 square feet of new construction. A new addition would be located at either the north or southeast end of the elementary school and be fully completed prior to any demolition of the existing building.
“This (option has) a rather seamless way to go about the phasing of the construction,” Michaud said, “because you would be able to operate your existing facility 100 percent while we built this. And then you could close and demolish after you turn over into your new facility.”
Costs of the project have been estimated at $45.3 million.
The final option, which the design team formulated per the board’s request at a recent workshop, would involve no renovations to Heritage Elementary whatsoever.
“Option 4 is essentially building an entirely new elementary school,” Michaud said. “We’re proposing you build it on the site, behind the existing school. And then once that is complete, you would demolish the existing school. So this is a brand-new facility.”
The school would measure approximately 145,000 square feet.
“The square footage does increase a little bit,” Michaud said. “And that’s because as we bring on more and more of the new modern-learning environments, they take up more square footage with those breakout collaborative areas. So you are building a bit more square footage into it.”
Treasurer Mark Hetzel explained the reason for pricing out the cost of a new elementary school, which he described as a means of having “more information and clarity on what we might do.”
“Since we were costing out what the expense would be for renovations and add-ons,” Hetzel said, “we wanted to make sure what the number for a new school would be – in comparison – so we could see which is most cost-effective to meet the needs.”
The cost of the new school was estimated at $47.8 million, just $2.5 million more than Option 3.
Following the architect’s presentation of the four options, Vogel Bros. Vice President Jay Thomsen explained how his company came up with the estimated costs for each project.
“They are based on a conceptual scope of work,” Thomsen said, “so it’s still at a conceptual level. We’ve used the actual cost of similar projects to inform these estimates, both internally at Vogel and working with EUA, and (taking into account) things we’re seeing in the marketplace.”
The design team then presented options for a new middle school, renovations to the existing middle- and high-school campus, and capital-maintenance projects. Options included:
- Constructing a new, 800-student middle school ($65 million — $67.7 million)
- Constructing a new, 1000-student middle school ($71.8 — $73.9 million)
- Renovating portions of the high school’s existing learning spaces ($2.9 million)
- Constructing a locker room/team room ($2.8 million)
- Expanding the bleachers ($370,000)
- Renovating the TLC building ($278,000)
- Connecting the Middle School and High School ($2.8 million)
- Addressing district-wide capital maintenance needs (up to $24.0 million)
- Renovating the District Office to increase offices and parking ($475,000)
A board workshop has been scheduled for Feb. 25, where the options will be discussed further.
