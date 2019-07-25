The editor of a county newspaper appeals to his subscribers in this unique way:
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 21, 1934
If you have frequent headaches, dizziness and fainting spells, accompanied by chills, cramps, chilblains, epilepsy and jaundice, it is a sign that you are not well and are likely to die at any minute. Pay your subscription a year in advance and thus make yourself solid for a good obituary notice.
The Northwestern Railway Magazine has the following questions which we pass on for something more easy:
Can someone tell us why it is a bus line can crowd five passengers into a seat built for four and let them hold their baggage in their laps and make them like it, but when the same passengers get into a railway coach, they each want two full seats – one to sit on and the other to wipe their feet on?
Or why a man can fall down his cellar steps and damage himself to the extent of a few cuss words, but when he slips from the step of a coach, he always sustains $5,000 worth of injuries at least?
Or why all cows killed on the right-of-way are pure bred, full blooded stock and worth their weight in gold?
Following, we give the market report on farm produce paid by our merchants and dealers on Thursday of each week: hogs, 7 to 10 cents; hens, 10 to 16 cents; eggs, 29 cents; butter, 35 to 38 cents; and corn, 85 cents.
Officers of the Waunakee Men’s club are: H.R. Burr, president; H. Murphy, vice president; F.H. Whiting, secretary; and A.P. Kenney, treasurer.
The Chicago and Northwestern Railway has announced that reduced fares to Milwaukee for the 1934 State Fair will be in effect Aug. 25-30. Minimum excursion fare for the round trip will be $1.
The jail contract, by which liquor law violators in Dane County who are sentenced to 60 days or more in jail, may be sent to the Milwaukee House of Corrections, has been signed by the Milwaukee authorities. Ordinary drunks will be not molested by the regulations, according to District Attorney Theodore Lewis, but he said he has several persons in mind whom he will attempt to send to Milwaukee.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 23, 1979
The New Bees 4-H Club held a dinner outing for some people from the nursing home on Aug. 16 at the Vincent Endres Home.
Waunakee Police Chief Richard Hartwig announced Tuesday that police officer Frank Balistreri has been promoted as acting sergeant of the police department effective Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Gary Seamans, age 21, died Thursday, Aug. 16, following a car-train accident where the rail line crosses Stevenson Road near Dane.
From a one-person operation in 1973, Germania has grown to employ 110 employees in 1979.
Women’s World of Fashion and Diapers to Denims have combined businesses and are now operating at 124 W. Main St. in the remodeled Miller’s Store building.
Ryan Caldwell Hughes, son of Robert and Judy Hughes, was received by baptism into God’s family at Peace Lutheran Church on Sunday, Aug. 19.
Announcement is made of the engagement of Robin Ritchie and Paul Wipperfurth.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Batz, Waunakee, are the parents of a son born Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 24, 1989
The Waunakee Village Board came close to starting condemnation proceedings in an effort to obtain land from the Jerome Breunig family for the northward extension of Division Street. But the board backed off, deciding to await the outcome of one last meeting. Condemnation proceedings would be the last resort to take only if the village were unable to negotiate a purchase.
Dane County supervisors approved increases in fees in 1990 and 1991 for dumping at the county landfill, which in 1988 took in 230,000 tons of refuse.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Terry Mulcahy, a brigadier general currently serving as district commander of the 84th Reserve Division. As a civilian engineer, he is in charge of state highway improvements and development for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Shown is a photograph of Garett Endres relaxing on one of the few days left of summer vacation before school begins again Aug. 28.
Nicholas and Elizabeth Spitzer, Waunakee, are welcoming a son born at Meriter Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 1989.
Sauk Prairie eliminated Waunakee from the Home Talent Baseball League playoffs after defeating the “local nine” 8-2 in a game played at Murphy Field Sunday.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 19, 1999
Representatives of Charter Communications, the village’s cable television provider, described a five-month process of rebuilding Waunakee’s cable system with state-of-the-art technology.
As developers present ideas for about 1,400 new homes in the Waunakee school district over the next 20 years, planning for new facilities becomes a challenge.
Jason Cable, 11, recently received first-place ribbons for his fiddle playing at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Several Waunakee teachers attended the first-ever statewide teacher forum titled, “Celebrating our Choice, Building a Voice.”
A new program has hymn singers gathering at Schumacher Farm House the third Sunday of each month to enjoy some of their favorite religious tunes.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Bernards, who lived all but the first of his 70 plus years in Waunakee.
Andrea Hellenbrand and Sara Crook attended the Washington Leadership Conference in the nation’s capital July 20-25. Both are students of Waunakee High School and members of the FFA Chapter in Waunakee.
The Maier family assembled a four-generation picture with LaVerne, Ron, Anton and Anthony.
Jerry and Renee Maier, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of twins, Katelyn Rose and Cole Wolfgang, born Aug. 13 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Cross Plains eliminated the Waunakee Home Talent baseball team 6-4 Sunday, ending a run that saw Waunakee represent the Northern section of the league for the past three years.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 13, 2009
After an administrative overview in the morning and a lengthy discussion among the school board Monday night, a survey to help gather public opinion on issues currently affecting the schools, specifically growth, was fine-tuned for release. The district hopes the online Zoomerang survey is the first step in a dialogue with the public on what it views as the school district’s needs as it shoots for a February building referendum.
Waunakee area residents took in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (DOT) presentation for the 2013 Main Street reconditioning project last week, a project that could include a roundabout at the Main Street and Century Avenue intersection. Waunakee Public Works Director Kevin Even introduced the Aug. 4 presentation, noting that village officials can offer input in the project design. Hwys. 19 and 113 are state roads, so the DOT will make the final decision on the design, Even said. The village requested the road reconstruction several years ago as an economic development project, Even said. The total cost to recondition Main Street from Klein Drive to Division Street, along with Main Street intersection improvements at Madison and South Streets and Century Avenue, is $6.2 million, with the village contribution at $250,000, Even said.
Several slurry seal projects will begin throughout the village the week of Aug. 17. The village board has awarded the annual slurry seal project to Struck & Irwin Paving, Inc. of Madison.
Donations continue to come pouring in for the Waunakee Public Library’s Forever Fund as service organizations, businesses and residents are offering generous sums to benefit the facility for years to come. The library launched the Forever Fund after it received a $50,000 matching grant from the Madison Community Foundation. That foundation challenged the library to raise $100,000, pledging to match 50 cents on every dollar. The hope is that a total of $150,000 can be put into an endowment that will fund special library programming and needs otherwise unaffordable for the library.
A collaborative project between The Waunakee Tribune, Jacqueline Wells’ fifth-grade class and Suttle-Straus has received a first-place award in the National Newspaper Association (NNA) Better Newspapers In Education contest. For the project, “Courtside in Waunakee,” Waunakee fifth-graders photographed and interviewed people who live or work in the community.
The community profiles were then published in “Courtside in Waunakee,” a magazine printed by Suttle-Straus.
