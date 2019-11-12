Waunakee has been ranked one of the safest communities in Wisconsin, thanks to its low crime rate in recent years. In fact, one study found it safer than 90 percent of municipalities in the state.
The study was conducted by Security Baron, a website specializing in safety and security.
To determine the safest communities in Wisconsin, Security Baron compared FBI crime data from 141 municipalities throughout the state. Population ranged from 5,035 to 595,168 residents.
“This isn’t just the safest cities according to personal opinion,” its website states. “We used the FBI’s 2017 and 2016 Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data to choose our top picks, based on factors like murder rate, rape rate, robbery rate, assault rate, burglary rate (and) theft rate.”
Security Baron found that Waunakee averaged just 5.7 property crimes and 1.01 violent crimes per 1,000 residents in 2017. The numbers showed a slight increase in crime from the year prior.
However, the village’s crime rates were still less than a third of the state average.
Such statistics helped Waunakee land in the number 14 spot for safest municipalities in the state. The full list of Wisconsin’s safest cities can be found at securitybaron.com/safe-cities/wisconsin.
