Last week was yet another action-packed one for the Waunakee girls’ golf team.
The Warriors were a part of four events in seven days, starting with Tuesday’s dual meet against DeForest at Lake Windsor Golf Club.
Waunakee 177,
DeForest 201
By virtue of their 24-point victory over the Norskies, Waunakee maintained their unbeaten record in the Badger North.
Sydney Grimm posted the low score of the day with a 40. The next two scores from the Warriors were from Aly Kinzel and Carsen Genda; Kinzel scored a 44, while Genda turned in a 45. Brooke Ehle and Elena Maier rounded out the scoring on the day for the Warriors with scores of 48 and 53, respectively.
Gabby Ziegler led the JV team to a victory, as well, by posting a 47.
The next day, Waunakee made the trip to Blackhawk Country Club to compete in the 16-team Balance and Believe Shootout.
Balance and Believe Shootout
Only Middleton was able to best the Warriors on Wednesday. Waunakee’s score of 358 tied with Edgewood for second-best on the day.
For the second straight day, it was Grimm with the Warriors’ lowest score; Grimm carded an 86 to finish in a tie for 15th place out of 82 total golfers. Following Grimm was Ziegler, who finished tied for 23rd with a 90.
“She’s been very steady off the tee, reaching numerous fairways and greens,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Paul Miller said of Ziegler. “And, like most players that score well, her short game has been coming along with a greater sense of confidence.”
Kinzel and Genda were just one stroke behind, finishing in a tie for 27th at 91, while Ehle’s 96 tied for 37th place.
After back-to-back days of competition, the Warriors finally got a couple of days to practice before heading to Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Saturday.
Janesville Parker Invitational
As a team, the Warriors were on top of their game on Saturday, scoring their second lowest 18-hole score of the season with a 332.
Waunakee was led by a pair of phenomenal performances from Kinzel and Grimm, who each finished in the top six.
Kinzel’s score of 76 tied for fourth place overall and was a big jump for Waunakee’s lead golfer.
“Aly has been striving to break the under-80 barrier for some time, so it was a terrific day to celebrate that accomplishment…” said Miller. “She was simply in a zone.”
Grimm was close on Kinzel’s heels, finishing in sixth place with a score of 77. Ziegler was the third-best finisher for the Warriors, tied for 27th with an 88, followed by Ehle in a 36th-place tie with 91 and Genda in 40th with a 93.
With one day of rest in between, Waunakee then hit the links again on Monday, this time at Maple Bluff Country Club.
Crusade Fore a Cure
Led by Kinzel’s 11th-place 87, the Warriors finished in fifth place at the 17-school invite on Monday, scoring 368 as a team.
Grimm and Elena Maier each scored a 91 to finish tied for 19th-place out of 88 total golfers. Ehle rounded out Waunakee’s scoring with a 99 to put her in a tie for 34th-place. Genda – Waunakee’s fifth golfer – scored 104.
Natalie Hoege also competed as an individual for the Warriors; she tied with Ehle for 34th place, also turning in a 99 on the day.
Waunakee’s next competition came on Wednesday at another Badger North dual at Baraboo Country Club, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition.
The Warriors now have a week off to prepare for next Wednesday’s Badger Conference meet, which will be held at Lake Wisconsin Country Club. Start time is scheduled for 9 a.m.
