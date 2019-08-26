NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 2, 1924
Mrs. Peter Nevel, 57, died at her home in the Town of Westport on Thursday, Sept. 25.
Mr. and Mrs. John Koch of the Town of Dane announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, Oct. 1.
Light to heavy frosts hit here Monday and Tuesday, but not much damage done.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 4, 1934
Benedict Adler had his left eye removed at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday. The eye was injured when he was hit by a foul ball at Cottage Grove.
Mr. and Mrs. Casper Klein observed their 20th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
James Hildebrandt returned home Saturday after being enrolled in the CC Camp for the past two weeks.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
October 5, 1939
Elizabeth Statz and Sylvester Kuehn were united in marriage in St. Bridget’s Catholic Church at Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Middleton 7-4 in the first game of the playoffs Sunday.
Miss Loretta Brabender and John Loose were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Church at Madison on Sept. 26.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 5, 1944
Jacob Feiler, 81, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at his home here Friday noon after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Meffert, Town of Vienna, announce the birth of a son Sunday, Oct. 1.
Mrs. Ruby Murphy has resigned her position at the post office. She has been replaced by Mrs. S.E. Blake.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 6, 1949
The Carl F. Statz Implement building was entered Friday morning and the cash register in the parts department was taken. It contained about $260 in cash.
Waunakee will travel to Stoughton Sunday where they will play in the first game of the Home Talent Championship series.
The Waunakee High School football team will play Arena here Friday night in the homecoming game.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 1, 1959
Mr. and Mrs. John Dorn, Waunakee, will observe their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Joyce Alford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B.R. Alford, Waunakee, was among 269 candidates for degrees at Western Reserve University’s annual summer convocation on Sept. 11.
Mrs. Norman Nolan and Mrs. Don Furstenberg entertained a few relatives and friends of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Klingelhofer, on the occasion of their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday afternoon.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 2, 1969
Waunakee School District voters Tuesday turned down plans for construction of a new senior high school and swimming pool.
The votes total were: For the school: No - 582; Yes - 467. For the swimming pool: No - 599; Yes - 469.
The Warrior football team earned the sole leadership of the newly formed Capital Conference Friday night with a dominating 24-6 victory over Verona.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 27, 1979
Official enrollments in the Waunakee Community Public Schools have reached 1,836 this year, an increase of 16 over last year, reported Marvin Berg, district administrator, at a special Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Mrs. Anton (Christina) Fries, age 86, of Waunakee, passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 21, 1979. She was the former Christina Schroeder born in Ashton.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter C. Meffert will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 7 with a Mass at St. John’s Church and reception at the Waunakee Legion Hall.
Rhonda Rae Fleming and Mitchell A. Reis were united in marriage on Aug. 18, 1979, in St. John’s Church.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 21, 1989
The Waunakee school board was served up a feast for thought Monday night as the district administrator and the district’s architect presented a proposal for nearly $6 million worth of construction and remodeling. The plan calls for construction of a 71,000-square-foot, two-story middle school adjacent to the high school, with a single corridor connecting the two buildings.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Pam Parker, French teacher at Waunakee Community High School since 1979. Parker credits her own French teacher for inspiring her career.
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Meyer and Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Crahen, all of Waunakee, announce the engagement of their children, Catherine M. Meyer and Patrick J. Crahen, also of Waunakee.
Kurt and Jodi Selsor announce the birth of a son born Sept. 22, at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee cross country runner Kurt Kenas won the boys’ 5,000-meter race for Division I at the L-Cat Invitational Meet at Aztalan State Park last Saturday. Kenas won the race in 16:00, two seconds behind the course record.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 16, 1999
To prevent students from smoking, drinking and using drugs, Waunakee school district officials are looking at toughening a drug testing policy.
Waunakee pooches with paunches now have a place in town to exercise those extra pounds off. The village has completed its pet exercise area at the north end of Ripp Park.
This week’s Tribune Profile was on Del Teeter. Teeter built his own ultralight with his son, Buck. Teeter has a degree in chemistry and works testing pesticides in a lab. Currently he is working to finish an accounting degree at Edgewood College.
Cathy and Grover Maass, Waunakee, announce the birth of their daughter on Sept. 18.
Chad W. Ungrodt, a 1999 graduate of Waunakee High School, enlisted in the U.S. Airforce.
The Waunakee Warriors took on the state-ranked No. 7 Madison Edgewater Crusaders Friday night at Warrior stadium and celebrated their fourth victory of the season in front of a capacity crowd.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 17, 2009
Westport Town Supervisor Terry Enge has served on the North Mendota Parkway Oversight Implementation Committee for many years. Enge and his fellow committee members have sat through countless meetings as engineers presented detailed soil, wetland and other engineering studies, along with traffic studies. They’ve arrived at more than 15 possible routes the road north of Lake Mendota might one day take, while weighing the pros and cons of those options. But now, county funding for the engineering has dried up, and the communities have reached no decision on a parkway route to map on their comprehensive plans.
Monday the Waunakee school board made final preparations for a public forum, set for the following night, that was designed to gather input from the community on the district’s space needs.
Purchase of land for a new library and creating a plan for a “spray” park and a trail system are all in the cards for Waunakee over the next five years.
With oompah music filling the Endres Manufacturing grounds, Waunakee-area children and their parents will find a host of fun events at Wauktoberfest this year.
