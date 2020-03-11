Junior Sydney Thompson set a goal of making it to the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids after watching her Waunakee-DeForest teammate Caylee Powers compete at the highest level last season. The motivation worked to perfection as the DeForest athlete competed on the balance beam at state last Saturday.
“After watching Caylee at state last year, it made me want to do it,” Thompson said. “I was so excited to be there. It felt like a dream the whole time.”
Thompson was the only Waunakee-DeForest athlete to compete at this year’s state meet.
“We went up early so that we could watch the team competition,” Thompson said. “It was great to take in the whole experience. It is run so professionally.”
Thompson finished in 25th place on the balance beam. Her routine earned her scores of 8.3, 8.3 and 7.8 from the three judges. Her final score was an 8.133.
“Once I got on the floor and warmed up, all my nerves went away,” Thompson said. “I thought I did pretty good, better than I thought I would. It was very exciting.”
Franklin’s Araceli De Leo Lopez claimed the balance beam title with a score of 9.867, followed in the top five by Menomonee Falls’ Drew Gersmeyer (9.717), Hartford’s Clara Kenney (9.700), Menomonee Falls’ Miranda Knabe (9.700) and Hartford’s Emily Perkowski (9.617).
Thompson is already looking forward to next season after gaining state experience.
“I will have a lot of confidence going into next season,” Thompson said. “My coach and I were watching all the girls and looking for things that we can add to my routine next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.