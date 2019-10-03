When it’s the middle of the season, sometimes things just need to be shaken up.
The Waunakee girls’ swim team shook up their lineup this past week against Beaver Dam, with many of the swimmers competing in events other than their typical races.
“It gives you a mental break from swimming your main events…” said Waunakee’s Abi Schmeiser. “It also gives us the chance to see the progress we’ve made in other events.”
“It gets to the part of the season where everybody wants to change things up a little bit; it starts to get a little bit monotonous,” added Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank. “We’re deep enough that we’re fortunate to be able to move around because we can cover up anything we need to.”
Waunakee 116,
Beaver Dam 54
Even with a shifted lineup, the Warriors were still able to win seven of the 11 events in Beaver Dam, including all three relays.
Opening the meet with a victory were Ella Graf, Makenzie Wallace, Schmeiser and Grace Blitz in the 200 medley relay (1:56.22). The Warriors also took the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Kajsa Rosenkvist, Dylan Ryniak, Alaina Sautebin and Schmeiser (1:46.56), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Blitz, Rosenkvist, Wallace and Schmeiser won in 3:54.06
Sautebin was the lone Waunakee swimmer to win a pair of individual events, taking the 100 butterfly (1:05.25) and 100 backstroke (1:03.72).
Also winning individual races were Graf in the 200 IM (2:25.21) and Wallace in the 500 freestyle (5:34.42). Behind Wallace in the 500 freestyle were Brooke Bound in second (5:59.41) and Tessa Pauls in third (6:02.54) to complete the sweep.
“The girls did a really good job at moving themselves around…” added Frank. “We still had some really good races. It lets the girls look at the team a little bit differently.”
Waunakee accumulated seven more second-place finishes, including by the 400 freestyle relay team of Sydney Schumacher, Bound, Allie Hoffman and Pauls. Taking second in individual races were Rosenkvist in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Blitz in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Ryniak in the 200 IM and Schmeiser in the 100 breaststroke.
The Warriors were back in the pool on Tuesday against DeForest, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. Waunakee will next compete on Saturday, when they’ll host an invitational meet. Start time is scheduled for 11 a.m.
