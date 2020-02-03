Advocates for North Mendota Parkway (A4NMP) has issued a response to the county’s proposed speed-limit changes on County Hwy. M, where a major highway project is planned for 2023.
Among other upgrades, the project would include a four-lane expansion from Hwy. K to 113.
A4NMP members have been meeting with Dane County and its engineers for the past few years, lobbying for changes that would fit into a regional-transit route such as North Mendota Parkway – a four-lane road on the north side of Lake Mendota which would connect Hwy. 12 with I90/94.
Following a series of public-involvement meetings held by the county and its project team, A4NMP expressed general support for the first phase of the Hwy. M project.
“We support (in principal) changes to Highway M from the intersection with Highway 113 to Oncken Road,” the organization stated in a Jan. 31 response to the proposed changes, “including a round-about at Highway K where the major congestion is seen during daily commutes.”
The group categorically approved of last month’s decision to consolidate speed zones along M.
“We support the recent vote by the County Board to reduce the number of speed-limit changes on the route and move towards a consistent speed limit,” A4NMP stated in the response.
The organization voiced equal opposition to a 55-mph speed zone along one of its major curves.
“We question their decision to leave the 55MPH at a major curve along highway M where residents must exit without the benefit of turn lanes,” the statement continues. “We hope this can be reconsidered, taking into consideration where most accidents have occurred on this roadway.”
According to county traffic data, the curve parallel to Perch Place in Westport was the site of four accidents from 2014-2018. Two of them were classified as fatal or incapacitating crashes.
A4NMP stressed the need for a safer, regional solution such as the North Mendota Parkway.
“In principal,” the organization stated, “we believe that the North Mendota Parkway or North Beltline (on the books since 1970) should be constructed so that commuters from all communities in northern Dane County have safe and reliable routes.”
Wisconsin’s secretary of transportation has agreed to meet with A4NMP representatives June 14.
“We have additional ideas that we believe are good for residents and commuters,” A4NMP stated, “and would be constructed in a way that they fit into a future North Mendota Parkway.”
Those wishing to contact the group or join its mailing list can email A4NMP@gmail.com.
