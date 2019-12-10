Representatives from Eppstein Uhen Architects gave a presentation at the school-board meeting this week to discuss the planning process required for a November 2020 referendum.
Senior design architect Chris Michaud discussed the process that EUA intends to use.
“It’s very similar to the process we used last time,” Michaud said. “Our firm uses an acronym called LEAD which stands for Learn, Explore, Articulate and Deliver. And right now, we’re in that learning and exploring phase.”
The architect said one of his team’s major focuses will be on work which could take place at Heritage Elementary School.
“We’re meeting with stakeholders for your building to explore ways in which we can address the needs of the district,” Michaud said. “Next Monday, we’re going to be meeting at Heritage to go over those, specifically focused on Heritage.”
Board member Mike Brandt asked the architect whether other K-4 schools would be looked at.
“Has the team thought about going in and looking at the other elementary schools in the district,” Brandt asked, “to see how we can accomplish ensuring that there is an equitable distribution of resources between the elementary schools in the district?”
Michaud said that the project team would be looking at Arboretum and Prairie Elementary, just to get an idea of those things which might need to be improved at the Heritage school.
“We’re not looking at other (elementary school) buildings to do renovation,” Michaud said. “But we are looking at your other elementary schools to ensure that there’s a baseline of equity amongst your schools.”
Senior project manager Abie Khatchadourain said technology could provide equal opportunity.
“The vast majority of that is now equalized by districts by the use of technology for curriculum,” Khatchadourain said. “You’re never going to get a complete parity, but I agree with Chris… We want to be cognizant (and ensure) that there’s some level of consistency in delivery.”
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said the firm’s focus on creating equal learning opportunities for the district’s students is one of the things he admired about EUA.
“One of the things I appreciate about this team is they look specifically at how we teach,” Guttenberg said. “There may be other options that evolve that may involve adding a new section to the building. And that’s all part of what we’ll start exploring next week.”
A special meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 16, to review the facility needs at Heritage.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved:
- a pilot, energy efficiency project for the school-board meeting room at Bethel Circle.
- additional capital projects for the 2019-20 school year, including a pool project and addition of automatic doors at the office and gym entrances to the middle school.
