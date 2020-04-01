Jerry and Donna (Scheer) Marx of Waunakee are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on April 4, 1970, at St. Dennis Church in Madison with Father Niglis officiating.
Jerry is retired after being self-employed with Marx Excavating and Donna is retired.
Their children are Jesse and Sheila James of Marshall, Wisconsin, and Joe Marx and Bonnie Nannega Combs of Washington, D.C.
They have four grandchildren, Kate, Claire, Oliver and Adaline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.