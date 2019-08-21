Robert and Marge (Nechvatal) Kaether of Waunakee were married on Aug 23, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek, Wisconsin. They recently celebrated their anniversary at a Mass with Bishop Donald Hying on Aug 11, and will have a Mass at St. John the Baptist on Aug 25 with Msgr. James Gunn.
They are planning a Betty Lou Cruise with their children, Scott (Chandler, Arizona) and Stacy (Tom) McCluskey (Palatine, Illinois) and grandchildren, Chase and Makenna, followed by a picnic with extended family.
