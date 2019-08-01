Thomas and Jeanette Treinen of Waunakee will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Aug. 6, 2019. Tom and the former Jeanette Eckstein were married Aug. 6, 1959, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi, and have resided in Waunakee most of their married life.
They have 3 children, Pete (Jill) Treinen and Paul (Julie) Treinen of Waunakee, and Mary Jo (Tom) York of New Berlin, Wisconsin. They are also blessed with eight grandchildren – Sydney and Samantha Treinen; Melissa, Rachel and Adam Treinen; and Brian, Dan and Jenna York. The family will celebrate aboard a Betty Lou Cruise.
