Phyllis (Brunner) and James E. Schwartz, Dane, were married at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains on Aug. 16, 1969.
They will celebrate with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 10 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Lodi. This will be followed by an open house at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee from noon to 4 p.m. A buffet lunch will be served.
They have three children: Kendall (Susan), Cindy, and Lynn (Sean) Wadzinski.
They have 10 grandchildren and one on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.