John and Nancy (Genrich) Barden are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
They were married Nov. 22,1969, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fox Lake, Wisconsin, during a 6 p.m. candlelight ceremony.
John and Nancy have two daughters; Stephanie (Greg Lang), and Sarah (Aaron Kerl); 5 grandchildren, Briana (Alex Kwitek), Elizabeth Lang, Royal Lang, Johnathan Kerl and Benjamin Kerl; and three great-granddaughters, Evelyn, Maddie and Kenley Kwitek
