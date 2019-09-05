50th anniversary

Tony and Joan (Laufenberg) Helt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Waunakee American Legion Hall from 3-7 p.m. Buffet dinner will be served at 4:30. They were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee.
They have two children, Stacey (Dave) Ballweg and Chad (Sherry) Helt, and five grandchildren: Darren and Matt Ballweg, and Sarah, Samantha and Ashlynn Helt with another one on the way very soon.
