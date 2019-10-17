Family and friends of Ken and Alice Statz will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and Alice’s (almost) 80th birthday from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee. The couple requests no gifts.
