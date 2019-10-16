Bob and Dee Squire
Bob and Dee Squire are celebrating 45 years of marriage.

They were married on Oct. 25, 1974, in Madison, Wisconsin.

They have one son, Brad, married to Janell for 14 years.

Bob and Dee have enjoyed living in Waunakee for 42 years.

