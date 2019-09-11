Neil and Sharon (Disch) Kruschek of Waunakee are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were united in marriage on Sept. 20, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. The couple has a son, Calvin, daughter-in-law Laura, and three grandchildren, Kendall, Kaden, and Kailey.
Please join them in celebrating on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee. There will be an open house beginning at 6 p.m. with a buffet. No gifts please.
