Bernard VanAlstine and Barbara (Schuetz) VanAlstine of Waunakee are celebrating their 45th anniversary.
They were married on Nov. 9, 1974, at at St. Luke’s Church, Middleton.
Their children are Pat Cripe, Paul and Rita Cripe of Merrimac, Kendra and Larry Souther of Madison, Chey and Jeff Dix of Poynette, Cody VanAlstine of Waunakee and Wyatt VanAlstine of Waunakee.
The VanAlstines have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
