If you wonder where to find information on the Village of Waunakee, Kylie West can help. Four months ago, West, 28, began a newly created position as executive assistant to Todd Schmidt, Village Administrator and Economic Development Director. She maintains the database on Village properties, handles meeting scheduling for Schmidt and coordinates special projects.
West grew up in Madison and has lived in Waunakee since 2013. She, husband Randy and sons Brayden, 10, and Dawson, 4, live in Centennial Heights with two cats and a 150-pound dog that’s a Great Dane and English mastiff mix.
She moved to Waunakee while previously working as a legal assistant and paralegal for a Madison law firm.
“I really like Waunakee and had been looking for a job in town,” she said. “When I saw the ad for this job, it sounded like just what I like to do—helping people. I am enjoying learning things about Waunakee that I never knew before.”
She especially enjoys the job’s event and project planning responsibilities, which come naturally for her, noting, “I’ve always been the go-to person for friends and family who need a baby shower or other party planned.”
One of her first Waunakee projects was to manage the Mutts on Main public art project. She also staffs the Tourism Committee and chairs the Waunakee/Westport 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
“We want to make sure everyone understands what the census is, why it’s important to participate and how it has a direct effect on our community,” she said.
Her commitment to community service is inspired by her grandfather.
“He passed away when I was 3 but I have such a vivid memory of him,” West said. “He was a volunteer firefighter. For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be just like him when I grew up.”
She loves her job and feels like “this where I was meant to be.” However, it’s different from how she saw her future back in high school. But West believes things happen for a reason.
At 16, West started working at Smoky Jon’s BBQ restaurant in Madison. She planned to finish high school and go to college to become a mental health counselor. That plan took a major detour.
After starting her senior year, she became pregnant. With only a few high school credits left, she switched to night school and worked days in the restaurant.
“Brayden was a week old when I walked across the graduation stage,” said West. “After graduation, I signed up for classes at MATC. I walked into orientation with Brayden on my arm. He started screaming, and I walked out. I knew the time wasn’t right for me.
“You make choices. It’s made me a better parent to watch how choices affect things for a long time. It was hard missing out on some of those fun senior year things your friends were doing,” she said. “But my friends were really supportive and are still my good friends now.
“I’m so happy Brayden is here. Had things happened differently, I’m not sure I’d be here in this job right now.”
West met her husband Randy at Smoky Jon’s, where he is restaurant manager. Well into their time as co-workers, West lost her grandmother and Randy lost his mother – both to smoking-related diseases –within six weeks. That’s when their relationship outside work really started.
The year 2014 turned out to be one of their saddest, yet happiest years as a couple. A week after their much-anticipated wedding, the Wests’ first child together, Carter, was stillborn at full term. But helping them get through this sad time were their new marriage and another very happy event: Randy’s adoption of Brayden. And the following year, Dawson was born.
West loves taking photos of her children, and she’s good at it – in the past, she has worked as a photographer, including at a portrait studio. When the kids are older, she would like to pursue work in professional photography.
But for now, in her new job, “I’m here to help,” West said. “If there are things residents of the village want to know, I’m here to help them figure out who to talk to and what we can do to help them.”
