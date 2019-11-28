The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Nov. 30: Sweater Shuffle
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle will be Nov. 30 with check in at Lone Girl beginning at 7:35 a.m. and a 9 a.m. start. It will include a 5K run/walk and a one-mile family walk. For information, visit waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org.
Dec. 1: Waunakee Community Band Holiday Concert
The Waunakee Community Band will perform its Holiday Concert under the direction of Jan Tweed with guest conductors Mike Wathen and Terry Anderson at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 in the High School Performing Arts Center. Special guests will be the holiday choir under the direction of Jerry Johnson. The audience will get a chance to sing some familiar Christmas songs. A reception will follow the concert.
Dec. 2: Healthy Houseplants
The Waunakee Public Library will host Master Gardener Volunteer Eugenia Beecher to talk about how to buy and grow houseplants at 6:30 p.m Dec. 2. Learn the best ways to pot and re-pot your houseplants, how to avoid over or underwatering, keep your plants clean, which types of plants grow best indoors to ensure that your houseplants thrive.
Dec. 2: WNC and mental health counseling
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services to build awareness of issues and resources impacting the community and highlight ways in which citizens can get involved in volunteerism locally. WNC will have two organizations available from 9-10 a.m.: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and Connections Counseling. The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides support, education, and advocacy for people affected by mental illness in Dane County and will provide resource information regarding their services including support groups, and skills training through various education courses, support groups, and skills training. Connections Counseling will also be available with information about their services including individual, group, art, and dialectical behavior therapy, interventions, outpatient treatment, and court evaluations. All programs are free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Ave. No reservations are required.
Dec. 4: Eating well during the holidays
The Waunakee Public Library will present a program on eating well during the holidays on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. with practical tips on how to enjoy the holidays without the guilt or the weight gain while still enjoying the festivities and holiday foods. Learn from Kara Hoerr, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Kara Hoerr Nutrition. Holiday recipes and samples will be provided.
Dec. 5: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Dec. 5: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe from 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. This cafe will be a holiday celebration with a brunch, Christmas carol singing led by members of the Peace Lutheran Church choir and a visit from Santa Claus. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the cafe will not be held.
Dec. 6: Caroling at the Creché
On Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., as part of the Waunakee Chamber “Light The Night,” follow Santa down Main Street then join your neighbors at the creché in Village Park to sing carols and remember the first Christmas. Hot cider donated by Piggly Wiggly and cookies will be shared by all. This is a family memory maker for all ages celebrating the Christmas season. Many folks take the opportunity to walk through Rotary Lights after singing.
Dec. 6: Light the Night with Santa
Santa Claus is coming to Waunakee on Dec. 6. The community is invited to gather at the Main Street Roundabout at 5 p.m. where Santa will arrive on a horse-drawn wagon for the lighting of the Roundabout Christmas Tree, then see the holiday light displays at Main Street businesses and visit the Depot with its model train exhibition and finally the light displays sponsored by the Waunake Rotary Club at Village Park.
Dec. 6: WNC and RSVP of Dane County
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is now offering community education programs in partnership with organizations and services to build awareness of issues and resources impacting the community and highlight ways in which citizens can get involved in volunteerism locally. RSVP of Dane County will be available from 8-9 p.m. with information regarding their services and volunteer opportunities for those over 55 years of age that include rides to medical appointments, home-delivered meals, bus buddy coordinators, Vets helping Vets, and the intergenerational program. This program is free and open to the public, and will be held at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue in Waunakee. No reservations are required.
Dec. 6: Model Railroaders open house
The Waunakee Society of Model Railroaders, in conjuction with the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce’s Light the Night with Santa event, will have its 30- by 70-foot multi-level model railroad open. The membership has done quite a bit of scenery work this past year on the layout that they’d like to share with the public. The model railroad is in the basement of hte Waunakee Depot.
Dec. 6: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a Fish Fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, Dec. 6. Serving buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs available.
Dec. 7: Game Day
The Waunakee Public Library will present Game Day with video and board games at 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Teens and preteens are invited. The library will have a Nintendo Switch, a classic NES system, 2 personal gaming options, and board games galore.
Dec. 7-8: Schumacher Farm Park Christmas Teas
Warm wassail and tea will be served on Schumacher Farm Parks best china with three courses of light holiday fare during the Christmas Teas. The community is invited to socialize and be merry with other guests while enjoying holiday music and stories. Seating is limited so guests are encouraged to register early by contacting the park office at (608) 849-4559.
Dec. 8: Senior Citizens Christmas Party
The Waunakee Area Lioness Club will host its Senior Citizens Christmas Party from 1-4 p.m. at St. John’s School Cafeteria. The afternoon includes Bingo, snacks, beverages, door prizes, entertainment, lunch and Santa Claus.
Dec. 8: Giving Tree gifts due
Through Dec. 8, Waunakee community members will find Christmas Giving Trees in their church’s gathering areas as well as other locations. You are invited to choose a paper ornament with a child’s information and wish list item. Gifts should be purchased and wrapped with the paper ornament attached and returned to the Giving Tree by Dec. 8. This year, the Waunakee is supporting more than 120 families through this program in partnership with local churches, businesses, schools and social workers.
Dec. 11: Overcoming chronic pain
Anne Asher, Certified Health Coach and Pain Specialist, will talk about the causes of pain from both holistic and medical viewpoints in a workshop titled How to Overcome Chronic Pain without Drugs or Surgery. Asher will present a few easy to learn movement experiences to help with pain release. She is certified by the American Council on Exercise as a trainer and health coach. The workshop will be Dec. 11 from 7-8 p.m. in the lower level of the Waunakee Village Center. Workshops on Wellness are sponsored by the Waunakee Lions Club and the Waunakee Village Center.
Dec. 11: High School junior/parent meeting
A meeting for all juniors and their parents is set for Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center. The main purpose of this meeting is to help with the post high school planning process and will include expert representatives from UW System Schools, Madison Area Technical College, Wisconsin Independent and Private Colleges, a representative from UW Madison, as well as an expert in apprenticeships. This portion of the presentation, as well as the handouts, are incredibly beneficial as you explore any post high school education. If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the high school counseling office at 608-849-2100 ext. 2115.
Dec. 12: Aquatic programs online registration
On-Line Registration for Winter Aquatic Programs opens Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. for Winter Swimming Lessons run Sunday or Wednesday with eight-week session; Masters Swimming on Saturday mornings, 14-week session; Lap/Fitness membership, January-March 2020. REGWERKS in the online software used for the school year aquatic programs. Tentative course offerings, dates, and times available at www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/swimming_lessons.cfm
Dec. 13: Legion fish fry
On Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m. American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will serve a fish fry. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6 to 9p.m. The Auxiliary will sell baked goods. Adults $12, children 5-10 years old is $5, and under 5 years old free.
Dec. 13: Family Rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will host family rollerskating for students in grades K-6 and their family members Friday, Nov. 15, in the St. John’s School gym from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Students can bring their own roller blades or skates, or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families within the Waunakee community.
Dec. 13: Auxiliary Bake Sale
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 will hold a bake sale at the American Legion Fish Fry Dec. 13 at the Post, 417 E. Main St., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The sale will feature a variety of homemade baked goods. All proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary’s Homeless Female Veterans Grant Fund for Wisconsin women veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.
Dec. 14: Crossroads Church Cookie Walk
Crossroads United Methodist Church, 5901 Hogan Road, Waunakee, annual Cookiewalk is Saturday Dec. 14, 8-11 a.m.. Cookies and candy will sold by the pound plus crafts for sale, with the proceeds going to missions.
Dec. 14-15: FPC’s Live Nativity
FPC will host its Live Nativity Dec. 14-15 from 5-8 p.m. at 5763 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. For over 20 years, FPC has shared the majestic scene of Christ’s birth with our surrounding communities. Everyone is invited to drive through and experience the scene and blessed display at FPC, complete with cast members, bonfires with shepherds and sheep, and the spirit of the Lord Himself. The Live Nativity is FPC’s largest annual outreach and fellowship event. For more information on FPC’s Advent and Christmas offerings, head on over to www.myfpc.org for the latest news and events.
