The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Feb. 6: VFW Post 11244 Meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the post will present the Voice of Democracy & Patriots Pen scholarship awards. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at (608) 849-9414.
Feb. 6: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Feb. 6: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The Café theme will be “Love is in th Air.” For more information, call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385. Memory Cafés are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held. The Senior Center also offers support groups for those caring for family members or friends struggling with health issues. The Parkinson’s support group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. The caregivers support group meets the third Wednesday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m.
Feb. 7: Dance team showcase
The Waunakee High School dance team will perform its showcase at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse.
Feb. 7: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a Fish Fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, on Friday, Feb. 7. Serving buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs will be available.
Feb. 8: Wisconsin Singers in Concert
Wisconsin Singers is celebrating 52 years of entertainment as it announces its show for one night only at the Waunakee Performing Arts Center. Taking place Saturday, February 8that 7:30 p.m., it will feature a Broadway-caliber revue of its brand-new show, Hold Onto Your Dreams. With the best of the past 40 years of pop music, the show includes song, dance, big-band sound, and classic Badger spirit.
Feb. 8: Candidate meet and greet
The community is invited to meet Waunakee School Board candidate Joel Lewis Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library in the Living Room. Light refreshments will be served.
Feb. 8: Listening Across the Divide
Listening and Talking Across the Divide, a skills workshop from Better Angels, will be held on Feb. 8 at 9:30-11:45 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. At this workshop people attending will learn how to have a productive conversation with people who have an opposite view. There is an easy method anyone can use if they want to find their way to a possible compromise. Practice drills and extra information will be a part of the workshop. This workshop is designed for any kind of disagreement whether its political or religious or just how to get something done. It will prepare you for the political season but also give you tools you can always use. There is much information online about this nationwide effort on their web site: Better-angels.com.
Feb. 10: Boys’ youth lacrosse parent meeting
An informational meeting for those who would like to learn more about the sport of lacrosse and the Waunakee boys youth lacrosse club is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the small auditorium at the high school. The meeting will go over the game of lacrosse, the equipment needed, and answer any other questions.
Feb. 11: Movie Matinee
The Waunakee Public Library will screen “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 11 in the Library’s cozy Living Room. Popcorn will be provided.
Feb. 12: Preparing for college admissions
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on preparing for college admissions at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. The program will be for parents of eighth- to 11th-grade students and will focus on the college admissions timeline, what admissions is generally looking for and tips and advice for students and parents as they prepare their courses, activities and plan ahead for college.
Feb. 12: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
Feb. 12: Legion Post 360 Executive Board
American Legion Post 360 in Waunakee Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Legion Hall.
Feb. 12: Overview of tinnitus and hyperacusis
Dr. Jon Douglas, Audiologist and Brianna Ralston, graduate student in the UW Madison Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders will discuss ways in which personal management strategies one can habituate to the reactions of tinnitus and hyperacusis, a condition in which one is unusually sensitive to sounds. Either condition can be debilitating and can contribute to stress and anxiety. The Workshop on Wellness is Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Waunakee Village Center. Workshops on Wellness are sponsored jointly by Waunakee Lions Club and the Village Center.
Feb. 13: Legion Post 360 general meeting
American Legion Post 360’s general meeting is at the Legion Hall on Feb. 13 with dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Money and Marriage
Crossroads United Methodist Church will sponsor a livestream event with Dave Ramsey’s Money and Marriage to help couples work together, reconnect and realign their relationship and financial goals. The livestream is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Gather Guest House, 111 W. Main St.
Feb. 14: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Pot 360’s monthly fish fry is Feb. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street,. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6-9 p.m. Adults $12.00, children 5-10 years old $5 and under 5 years old free.
Feb. 14: Sweetheart Dance
Waunakee Special Olympics will host the Sweetheart Dance (formerly Father Daughter Dance) on Feb. 14 from 6:30-8:30- p.m. at the Waunakee High School Commons. Please use the main doors at 301 Community Dr. To register and pay online, visit the school district’s website, waunakee.k12.wi.us, Families, For Parents, RevTrak, 2020 Sweetheart Dance. Cost is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional student. Online registration ends Feb. 10, but tickets will be available at the door. Music is provided by Musical Memories. The dance includes one photo and frame per family, an ice cream sundae and beverage, a necklace for daughters and door prizes. Anyone with questions can email Lynn Braun at rlbraun@tds.net or call (608) 849-9212 or Denise Ziegler at (608) 576-8015.
Feb. 15: Meet the author
Children’s book author Kevin Henkes will be at the Waunakee Public Library Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2-4 p.m. to share his passion. He has more than 40 published books including Caldecott, Geisel and Newbery award winners. Henkes is known for his popular characters, such as Lily, Wemberly, Julius and most recently, Penny from “Penny and Her Sled.” An author signing will immediately follow. Books will be available to purchase through Mystery to Me Bookstore or you may bring your own.
Feb. 16: Country Style Breakfast
The Ashton Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club will serve a Country Style Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at St Peter’s School Hall in Ashton (7125 Cty. Tk. K). Ticket prices are: adults — $8 in advance; $9 at the Door; children 6-12, $3; 5 & under, $1.
Feb. 17: St. John’s Piecemakers meeting
The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet Feb. 17 at noon to 2 p.m. in St. John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St. If you wish to join our club you can call Gerry Olson at 849-9279 or Doris Ast at 849-5482 for more information. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
Feb. 18: Whitetails banquet
The Waunakee Area Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet is Feb. 18 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper.
Feb. 21: St. Peter Parish fish fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton will serve a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21 in the school hall. Carry-outs will be available.
Feb. 21: Family rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating for all students in grades K-7 and their family members on Sunday, Feb. 21, in the St. John’s School gym from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Feb. 22: Local author showcase
The Waunakee Public Library will showcase local authors Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-3 p.m. Authors will be available to discuss their writing prompts, inspirations, and more. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Feb. 23: Country Breakfast
St. Martin’s County Breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, 5959 St. Martin’s Circle in Cross Plains. The all-you-can-eat buffet will offer scrambled eggs, George’s famous sausage patties, ham, potatoes, cheese, pastries, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice and milk. The prices are $8 for ages 10 and up; $4 for children 3-8; free for children under 3.
Feb. 23: Legion meat raffle
The American Legion in Dane will host a meat raffle at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Feb. 24: Strategies for retirement income
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on strategies for Social Security and retirement income at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Americans are entering retirement with their two largest buckets of money being their Social Security benefits and their pre-tax retirement savings (401(k), IRA, etc.). Sequencing your income from these buckets in the most beneficial way may allow your retirement savings to last longer.
Feb. 24-25: Wave spring/summer evaluations
The Waunakee Wave Swim Team, a year-round, non-profit youth swim program, is having evaluations for all pre-team and competitive groups on Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center. Evaluations are for placement in the 2019-20 Spring/Summer session. Visit www.waunakeewave.org for group descriptions and the current schedule. Please contact Head Age Group Coach Sandy Kuecker at sandy.kuecker@waunakeewave.org with questions or to schedule evaluation times.
Feb. 25: Boys’ youth lacrosse parent meeting
A mandatory meeting for parents and players of the Waunakee boys’ youth lacrosse program is set for Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school commons. The meeting will cover what to expect for the season, introduce coaches, distribute jerseys, and answer any questions.
