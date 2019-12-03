As Waunakee heads into the Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa seasons, concerts, parties and other events are planned throughout the community.
Already, the Waunakee Village Park is decked out with festive lights, thanks to the Waunakee Rotary Club and other service clubs that lent a hand.
This weekend is packed full of holiday events, starting with the visit from Santa Claus for the Light the Night event on Friday, Dec. 6. The jolly North Pole visitor will arrive for the lighting of the tree at the Roundabout at 6:30 p.m. then proceed east on Main Street with elves from Trinity Dance Academy. The procession will end at the Village Park, where members of Christian Life Assembly Church will lead the community caroling.
The Waunakee Depot will be open from 5-8 p.m. to visitors who can check out the model railroad exhibit in the lower level.
On Dec. 7, Santa will be at the Waunakee Village Center to listen to children’s wishes. Families can then check out the Midwest Performing Arts production of the Nutcracker at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. Shows are at 2 and 6 p.m. Schumacher Farm Park’s Christmas Teas will also be served Dec. 7-8.
On Dec. 12, the Waunakee High School Choir will perform its winter concert in the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The High School Orchestra will also perform at the Waunakee Public Library Overlook from 7-8 p.m.
A sing-along with Santa is also planned for Dec. 13 at the Wisconsin Center for music Education, 1005 Quinn Dr., in Waunakee from 5-8 p.m.
Spotlight Dance will also present a program Dec 14 when they perform “A Frozen Adventure” at the Performing Arts Center.
Throughout Saturday and Sunday evening, from 5-8 p.m., FPC’s Life Nativity Scene will be on display at the First Presbyterian Church on Hwy. Q.
And on Saturday, the Hero Club will serve a breakfast with Santa at the High School Commons.
The Waunakee High School Band will perform in concert at the Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
More music will be performed at the Waunakee Public Library on Dec. 19 when the high school choir brings Songs for a Winter Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Throughout December, Waunakee area businesses are hosting open houses and special events, as well.
