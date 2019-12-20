As a student at Waunakee High School, Jacob Kaltenberg loved performing. He was in “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Music Man” and several one-act productions.
He pursued that passion in college at UW-Green Bay, earning a music performance and an arts management degree, and afterwards moved to New York City, where he’s lived since 2010.
On Jan. 3, the 2003 WHS graduate will return to his hometown to perform in concert, though the stage won’t be same.
“It’s exciting for me professionally because when I graduated in 2003, the new Performing Arts Center hadn’t been built yet, so this will be my first time performing in that space,” Kaltenberg said.
Over the years, Kaltenberg remained friends with Jan Shucha, a member of the Friends of the Waunakee Performing Arts, and she was instrumental in arranging his musical comeback.
“Whenever we’d run into each other, she’d say, ‘I’d love to have you back some time,’” he said. “Finding the time was challenging, but we decided we were going to make it work around the holidays. She helped me coordinate with the Friends of the Performing Arts.”
While Kaltenberg hasn’t pursued a stage career in New York, he remains connected to the arts.
“When I first moved here, I did some auditioning,” he said in a phone interview from his home in Astoria, Queens. “I started a job working large-scale events and quickly climbed up the management ladder.”
Kaltenberg is now the senior event manager with CXRA, Catering by Restaurant Associates.
“The thing I love about this job is I still get to be surrounded by the arts and culture of New York City,” he said.
He has catered events at the Natural History Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Lincoln Center.
“It’s a pretty great job,” Kaltenberg said.
He also travels occasionally and was recently in Washington, D.C., for the Kennedy Center dinner – a theater for 1,800 people.
He’s had a chance to meet Julie Andrews at the Kennedy Center, along with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who thanked him for the event. And he’s served three or four presidents.
“Especially at Lincoln Center, we see a lot of the Broadway community, and that’s really interesting to me,” Kaltenberg said.
Kaltenberg said he also plans corporate dinners, but many of the events are focused on the arts.
“We work all over Lincoln Center and do fundraisers for all sorts of cultural institutions,” he said.
In college, Kaltenberg studied voice performance, honing his vocal skills in classical, opera and theater. He said he always has had a connection to music, and his mother took him to different community performances.
“And I’ve got several musical family members – aunts and cousins. But I kind of took it and ran with it. I really had some great teachers at Waunakee and in college. I had really great voice teachers that just kept me motivated, and I wanted to pursue it further,” Kaltenberg said.
He’s planning his concert to be an evening of theater songs and some other favorites.
“I’ve kind of created a show based around where I’ve left off in Waunakee and in college. I have a few songs that are a tribute to New York,” he said.
Lisa Borley will sing with Kaltenberg and Laura Rothe will accompany on piano. Both are friends from college. And a family member, Kristin Brickl, will play piano on a couple of numbers. Kaltenberg said he’s been working with a voice coach to prepare for the approximately 75-minute show.
“It’s been a joy for me, kind of a balance in my life,” he said. “It’s really challenged me to focus on something I haven’t done for a while, and I’m just really grateful for the opportunity.”
The show will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3. Tickets are now available at the Waunakee Senior Center and Ace Hardware and will be available the night of the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.