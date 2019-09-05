The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Sept. 5: Online swim lessons registration
Online registration for fall 2019 swimming lessons begins Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. REGWERKS is the registration software for our school year learn to swim program. Payments are required electronically at the time of registration. All new users who have not registered for school year classes between fall 2016 and spring 2019 must create a new account to register. If you created a REGWERKS account in the past, your information should be accessible through your email ID and private password. All registrations must be done electronically, through this site. Tentative course offerings, dates, and times available at www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/swimming_lessons.cfm. Online registration is also open for Masters Swimming.
Sept. 5: VFW Post 11244 meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7 p.m. Prior to the meeting there will be a cookout. Coals will be ready by 5:45 p.m. Bring your choice of meat, a place setting and a dish to pass. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at 849-9414.
Sept. 5: Waunakee FFA Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Sept. 5: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Hawaiian Paradise.” Maile Pa’alani, a native of Hawaii now living in Madison, will share her native hula – it’s history, purpose, basic motion and will demonstrate various styles of hula. Refreshments will be provided. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Sept. 7: Painting without brushes
TheWaunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St. will offer a program on painting without brushes, using yarn, straws even a salad spinner. The program is for grades 1+. It will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 7Registration required.
Sept. 8: Heritage Fest
Schumacher Farm Park’s Heritage Fest 2019 will be from noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8 featuring horse-drawn wagon rides through the prairie, threshing demonstrations, fiber arts, cider and sauce making, wood stove cooking and more. New this year will be a tractor show and tractor parade. For more information, call Schumacher Farm Park at (608) 849-4559 or email info@schumacherfarmpark.org.
Sept. 8: FPC’s fall children’s programs begin
Kids can experience FPC’s Nursery (during both services), Kingdom Kids (during both services), Wake Up & Worship (during first service) and Children’s Sunday School (between services 9:50-10:35 a.m.). Register in the education wing or online. Visit the church’s website at myfpc.org for more details. Teachers, students, and educational staff, bring your backpacks to the 8:45 or 10:45 a.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 8 to have them blessed and receive a free bag tag. Questions? Contact Children’s Ministry Director Lori Phelps at lphelps@myfpc.org or (608) 949-9456.
Sept. 8: Punt, Pass, Kick contest
The Knights of Columbus, Fathers William & Christian Nellen Council 6371 of Waunakee in conjunction with the “Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus” invite all boys and girls ages 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 to participate in our Punt, Pass & Kick and Soccer Challenge contest on Sept. 8 at the field behind St. John’s School. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with competition at or around noon. Entry forms and rules will be available at registration, or you can contact Gerry Daniels for Punt, Pass & Kick entry forms and rules in advance at gerrytwin02@gmail.com or (608) 320-0721; Erik Hayko for Soccer Challenge entry forms and rules in advance at ehayko@tds.net or (608) 692-3646. There are no fees for any child entering the contest and no equipment required. All contestants should wear tennis shoes as cleats or specialty shoes are not allowed. Winners and awards will be announced at the end of the competition and will advance to the next level of district competition.
Sept. 10: 1965 Monroe state basketball team
The Waunakee Public Library will offer a program titled Never a Doubt: The Story of the 1965 Monroe State Basketball Team on Tuesday, Sept 10 at 7 p.m. In 1965 the Monroe, WI Cheesemakers basketball team, under the guidance of Coach Lee Mitchell, completed an undefeated, 26-0 season, winning the WIAA State High School Championship. Tom Mitchell’s book celebrates the 50th year anniversary of that achievement.
Sept. 11: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
Sept. 11: Legion Executive Board meeting
American Legion Post 360 Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
Sept. 11: Headaches 101: 5 keys to beating the pain
Dr. Kamen Blau, DC, of Apex Chiropractic in Madison, will talk about key foods that trigger headaches, nervous system nutrients that headache sufferers will find helpful and lifestyle changes that will reduce the risk frequent headaches. Dr. Kamen is a graduate of UW-Platteville and the Palmer College of Chiropractic. He is certified in the Torque Release Technique, a procedure that helps to reduce stress and anxiety, improving the sense of well-being. Five-minute appointments from 6:30 to 7 p.m. can be made to assess nervous system imbalances that may be related to headaches, high blood pressure and other issues. Call the Village Center at 850-5992 to reserve a time. The Workshop on Wellness Program is Sept. 11, 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Waunakee Village Center Workshops on Wellness, offered on the second Wednesday of each month, are jointly sponsored by Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Village Center.
Sept. 10, 11 & 16: Hunter Safety Registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place on Sept. 10 (6:30-8 p.m.), Sept. 11 (6-8 p.m.) OR Sept. 16 (6-8 p.m.) at the Waunakee Village Center. Email gary@bbbeinc.com to reserve a spot (subject to in person registration). Space is limited to first 50 students. Students must attend the registration in person and minors (under 18) must have a parent or guardian accompany them to sign forms to complete the registration process and pay class fees ($10). A WIS DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 or visit https://gowild.wi.gov to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Safety Class will be held at The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center on Hwy 19 on Sept. 27 (6 to 9 p.m.), Sept. 28 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) AND Sept. 29 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) For more information email/call Gary Mella at gary@bbbeinc.com or call (608) 347-0647.
Sept. 12: Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360 will meet on Sept. 12. Coals will be ready for grilling at 6 p.m. with the general meeting following at 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting
The Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting will be from 6-9 p.m. on the Wauktoberfest grounds at Endres Mfg. Co. To purchase tickets, visit wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 13-15: Wauktoberfest
Wauktoberfest will be Sept. 13-15 at Endres Mfg., 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee. The grounds open at 4:30 p.m. Friday with helicopter rides, the Big Squeezey Accordion Band, a Piano Bar and the Pat McCurdy Band. Saturday, it runs from noon-5 p.m. with the Beer Taste from noon-4 p.m. followed by contests and music by the Happy Schnapps Combo from 4-7 p.m. followed by the Cheap Shots from 7-11 p.m. Sunday, the Bob Klinger Band plays, with the Dachshund Dash at 2:30 p.m. and the Mutts on Main Auction at 3:30 p.m. For more information on contests and related events, visit wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 14: Choose your own Fandom adventure
What would happen if your favorite fandoms collided with a choose your own adventure novel? Teens and preteens, race around the library making choices based on your favorite books, movies, and tv shows. Explore all the paths or search for the winning ending, it is all your choice at the Waunakee Public Library Sept. 14 at 2 p.m.
Sept. 16: Community Band Benefit
The Waunakee Community Band will host a share night at Culver’s Monday, Sept. 16, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The community is invited between these hours to support your local band. Stop for a treat or dine in for supper.
Sept. 18: Bone Health
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on bone health at 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Recent bump in the road? Experts will be available to get you strong again. They will discuss the changes that occur in our bones as we age, conditions that can increase your fracture risk and how diet and exercise can help you reduce your risk of fracture.
Sept. 18: Jenny Appleseed
Jenny Appleseed will be at The Waunakee Public Library Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. The fictional sister of “Johnny Appleseed,” she will lead a journey through American Folklore. Along the way you will meet such memorable characters as Rip Van Winkle, Pecos Bill, Paul Bunyan and of course, John Chapman. Audiences ranging from young children to senior citizens have been equally enthralled.
Sept. 19: Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 Potluck
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E Main St. A social time (5:30 p.m.) and potluck meal (6 p.m.) will precede the meeting. The unit will hold its 5th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison to help complete baby layette gift bags. Those attending are asked to bring outfits for cold weather, sleepers, onesies for age 12 months & older, bath towels and washcloths, lotions, powder, pacifiers, booties, bibs, socks, hats or board books. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. For more information, call (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com
Sept. 19: WaunaTalk MS support group
A new support group, free to the public, will start Sept. 19 from 9-10:15 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St. Hosted by Ann Lewandowski and Laura Sowinski, the group invites all who live with MS or are affected by it. For information, contact annlewandowski@ymail.com or hello@laurasowinski.com.
Sept. 21: Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio
The Kassel-Dane Sister County Partnership has organized concerts for the German Kassel-based Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio perform. The Trio will perform with the Madison College Big Band, directed by Jamie Kember, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Small Auditorium.
Sept. 24: English Group tutors sought
Volunteers are sought to help tutor the English Group. No experience or special training is needed. An information meeting and orientation will be offered Sept. 24 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library.
The groups will run Tuesdays, Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. Anyone with questions can email wncteam@waunakeenc.com or call 849-5740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.