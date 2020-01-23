Tonya Schmidt grew up on Madison’s west side and attended Verona schools. She’d cruise the neighborhood on the 10-speed bike she bought with her baby sitting money. She remembered, “I would leave the house and wouldn’t come home until the street lights came on.”
Schmidt was a setter on Verona’s volleyball team. She took up the trumpet like her mom, Barb. High school highlights were going to state for solo ensemble and the Verona band’s tour Europe. She noted, “Band was a big part of my growing up.”
A big part of her later life later grew out of the UW-Platteville Jazz Band where Todd Schmidt was the drummer.
Schmidt related, “Todd is a very romantic guy. He’s very thoughtful in everything he does,” telling the story of his proposal.
Schmidt was at a summer training camp related to her job working in Platteville’s residence halls. Skits were performed one night and she was one of the Village People doing “YMCA.” “I’m dressed as Mark Chmurra with black marks underneath my eyes,” she said.
Todd had made special arrangements with her hall director after the skit. Schmidt recalled, “She sits me down in the middle of the room with like 100 RAs, blindfolds me, and then our song (Kenny G’s ‘Forever in Love’) starts playing. I know exactly what’s happening. Todd takes the blindfold off me. There he is in a complete tuxedo with tails and a ring box.”
He’d written a poem in which he proposes at the end.
The Schmidts moved to Waunakee in 2011 when Todd became village administrator. Their children combine athletics and music like their mom. Daughter Sydney plays volleyball and cello in the high school orchestra and the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. Son Sawyer plays goalie for the lacrosse team. He also plays viola at the high school and provides rhythm accompaniment to the school’s a capella group as a beat boxer.
Schmidt described her marriage to Todd as a 50-50 partnership.
“This is funny. We’ve been to a Christian counselor before. And he will say, ‘Tonya, tighten up. Todd, lighten up’.”
She went on, “Todd is kind of the heavy. I’m more of the pushover, which is interesting. Then we find somewhere in the middle to agree.”
What’s “interesting” is that as an Assistant Dean at UW-Madison, Schmidt manages the after effects of student behavior. Students are called to her office like high schoolers are summoned to see the principal. Her efforts are geared toward education rather than blame and shame.
“I want people to learn from mistakes,” she said.
She explained that her interactions are often when a student has made a mistake and he or she is most vulnerable.
“The one-on-one times I have with students are so special and I’m hoping that I’m moving the needle a little bit,” said Schmidt.
Few appreciate her efforts in the moment. That’s why one experience a few years ago at the Final Four in Texas is so memorable.
“This young man comes running up to me. ‘Dean Schmidt. Dean Schmidt! You suspended me last year. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. Thank you so much.’ It was very genuine and completely out of the blue. And it was a really heartwarming experience,” she said.
Among her responsibilities, Schmidt addresses many sexual assault cases. She said thoughtfully, “I would not have picked it for myself. But I am a very God-fearing woman and I know that I’m not in charge of where I go. My skillset fits this. Colleagues and mentors encouraged me to go into something I was afraid of. Who wants to investigate something that isn’t clear cut?”
Another “very important piece” of her life also arose unexpected. Before moving to Waunakee, Tonya and Todd had just spent two years helping to plant a Christian, non-denominational church in Milton. The summer before moving here, Schmidt introduced herself to a woman at Waunafest who was wearing a North Ridge Church shirt. As it turned out, the church was still in its planning stages and had yet to hold a service.
Schmidt related, “When we were sent off by our church family in Milton, we were welcomed by our new church family here.” These days, Todd plays drums in the North Ridge worship band and Tonya works in the kid’s church area and leads a youth group of 7th and 8th grade girls.
It was with an appreciative smile that Schmidt added, “We didn’t expect to plant another church. God had some other plans for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.