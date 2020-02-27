To understand Heidi Lezotte, you need to know the story of Kiyoko, an 11-year-old, German Wirehaired Pointer. A year ago, Kiyoko was rail-thin and in rough shape living in a crowded Humane Society shelter on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Lezotte and her partner visited the island and stopped at the shelter, where visitors could take a dog out for a daylong “field trip.”
“I asked for the oldest and most overlooked dog,” Lezotte said. “They brought Kiyoko, a working dog left behind her pack due to age and illness. We took her to the beach and she came alive, running down the sand. She was such a gentle soul who loved to be loved. It was the most amazing experience.”
On the edge of tears, Lezotte said, “After we returned her to the Humane Society, I couldn’t stop thinking and worrying about her. I couldn’t imagine her final days or months spent living in a shelter. On the day we were flying home, I called them and expedited an adoption. We brought her home that day [15-hour flight] and she had a wonderful four months before she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.”
The published story of Lezotte and Kiyoko won a “Grey Muzzle” Maxwell Award last month from the Dog Writers Association of America.
That’s the kind of person Lezotte is. At 51, she now holds her dream job, as founder and operator of Luna Pet Resort in Waunakee Industrial Park.
“I always loved all animals,” she said. “On my grandfather’s farm, my sister and I loved the beautiful cows. We would sing to them and pet them – they were so sweet. I’ve always had this strong desire to care for, protect and advocate for animals.”
After a 24-year career marketing for businesses, large corporations and startups, Lezotte opened Luna Pet Resort in 2019. The grand opening was last September.
“At Luna Pet Resort, we don’t use the term ‘kennel,’” said Lezotte emphatically. “We call this a hotel or a resort, and our dogs are furry friends or guests.”
It has the cozy feel of a resort, with extra amenities. The 5,000 square-foot facility has 40 suites for up to 50 dogs and separate playgrounds for “bigs” and “littles.” Quiet time is observed daily from noon to 2 p.m.
Dogs who are older, ill, special needs or hospice guests stay in bedroom-style “serenity suites,” with human beds, couches and TVs. All dogs enjoy the PetFlix Theater for movie nights or snuggling with staff.
Dogs come first for Lezotte. She doesn’t hesitate to interrupt an interviewer to tell an energetic Cockapoo named Cooper how great he looks after a bath.
“I love and protect these dogs like they’re my own,” she said. “It’s important that pet parents trust us.” This commitment often means 70- to 80-hour work weeks for Lezotte.
At home, Lezotte has four dogs of her own, all rescues.
She is also a foster mom, working with several rescue groups. “I couldn’t even count the number of dogs and cats coming through my home,” she said.
She tells the story of 14-year-old Gertie (nicknamed “Grandma”), a deaf and blind Yorkie left at a Seattle shelter. Lezotte flew there and brought Gertie back.
“My intention was to find her a forever home. I didn’t try that hard,” laughed Lezotte. “I’m a foster failure—the point is to find forever homes, and I end up being their forever home.”
Lezotte’s nurturing spirit extends far beyond dogs. She has three children. Brie, 24, works at Luna and is opening Barker’s Pet Food, a raw pet food company in the same building. Logan, 17, and Isabelle, 16, attend Waunakee High School.
Logan and Isabelle were adopted in Russia at 14 and 9 months respectively. After a life-threatening delivery with her oldest child, Lezotte opted for adoption. She heard it was easier and quicker to adopt younger children in Russia.
“Our adoption agency sent pictures and videos of Logan and Isabelle, and we fell in love,” she said. Lezotte and her former husband went to Russia and bonded with both children for several weeks, only to have the embassy require they pick one. After some very emotional days, several calls to their adoption agency and costly financial wrangling, they brought both home.
Her experience caring for family started long before that. With a single mother, she, her sister and brother grew up in Waunakee. Lezotte interrupted college to help care for her brother, who had muscular dystrophy, until he died at age 20.
Lezotte finished college through Upper Iowa University, then lived in Madison. After starting a family, she returned to Waunakee for the great schools.
Lezotte, her children, and her partner of eight years, Waunakee real estate developer Bill Ranguette, live near the golf course.
She credits her mother and aunt with instilling values she feels have helped in her life and work.
“My mother was a very caring, compassionate person. She worked hard as a nurse and often held additional part time jobs. My aunt is well-known for community volunteering and giving in so many ways. Hard work, compassion and empathy are so important in life. Hopefully I’m passing those values on to my kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.