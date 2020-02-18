The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Feb. 20: Legion Auxiliary meeting/dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will be guests of the American Legion at a Sweetheart Dinner, followed by its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Post, 417 E. Main St. The dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 pm. Reservations are needed for the dinner and can be made by contacting Legion Post Commander Ed Lawson at 849-4248. For more information on the ALA, 608-628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com.
Feb. 21: St. Peter Parish fish fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton will serve a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21 in the school hall. Carry-outs will be available.
Feb. 21: Family rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating for all students in grades K-7 and their family members on Friday, Feb. 21, in the St. John’s School gym from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Feb. 21: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5 pm to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye filet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Feb. 22: Local author showcase
The Waunakee Public Library will showcase local authors Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-3 p.m. Authors will be available to discuss their writing prompts, inspirations, and more. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Feb. 22: Legion SAL breakfast
American Legion Post S.A.L. in Westport will serve an omelet breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 22. Serving options include eggs, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, includes, toast, sausage, hash browns, coffee, milk orange juice. Cost is $9. It will be at the Legion Post on River Road and Hwy. 113, next to Taylor’s Liquor.
Feb. 22: Better Angels meeting
On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m., Waunakee Better Angels will meet in a reserved room at MNM’s coffee shop to form a Waunakee Alliance to carry on the work of “Speaking and Listening Across the Political Divide.” It is the goal of Better Angels to counteract the bitter exchanges, or no conversation at all about political matters. It is important at all levels of democracy that we can understand and speak to each other without resorting to bitter name calling or worse. For more information call Susan Vergeront at (608) 577-7086.
Feb. 23: Country Breakfast
St. Martin’s County Breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, 5959 St. Martin’s Circle in Cross Plains. The all-you-can-eat buffet will offer scrambled eggs, George’s famous sausage patties, ham, potatoes, cheese, pastries, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice and milk. The prices are $8 for ages 10 and up; $4 for children 3-8; free for children under 3.
Feb. 23: Legion meat raffle
The American Legion in Dane will host a meat raffle at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Feb. 24-25: Wave spring/summer evaluations
The Waunakee Wave Swim Team, a year-round, non-profit youth swim program, is having evaluations for all pre-team and competitive groups on Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center. Evaluations are for placement in the 2019-20 Spring/Summer session. Visit www.waunakeewave.org for group descriptions and the current schedule. Please contact Head Age Group Coach Sandy Kuecker at sandy.kuecker@waunakeewave.org with questions or to schedule evaluation times.
Feb. 25: St. Mary of the Lake Bingo Night
St. Mary of the Lake will hold the second bingo night for 2020 on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments, and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game with a 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next bingo night is March 24. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find St. Mary of the Lake, Westport WI, on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136. St. Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy. M.
Feb. 25: English Group Tutor Orientation
An orientation for tutors with the English Group is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The group is seeking volunteers who enjoy helping others make days brighter. Tutors help community members who are learning English. No previous experience is required.
Feb. 27: Author Visit: Randy Hoffman
The Waunakee Public Library will host author Randy Hoffman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. Hoffman is the author of “When Things Happen — A Guide to Natural Events in Wisconsin,” a monthly guide for novices to follow the cycle of natural phenomenon such as bird migrations, blooming wildflowers and meteor showers month by month. Busy families and curious naturalists now have a one-stop location for when to plan outdoor activities.
March 1: Spring Fling
The Waunakee Professional Women will present a Spring Fling Family Fun Craft and Vendor Fair at Rex’s Innkeeper March 1 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will benefit the nonprofit organization, Box of Balloons. As adults shop, children will have a chance to decorate birthday boxes and cards, as well as dance to music provided by Musical Memories DJ.
March 3: English Group
WNC, in partnership with the Waunakee School District, the Waunakee Public Library and volunteers will offer a free English class for anyone desiring to use the English language more fluently. The class runs Tuesday, March 3-May 5 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the library’s Community Room. No class will be held on March 17. Anyone with questions can email wncteam@waunakeenc.com or call (608) 849-5740.
March 3: Candidate forum
The Friends of Waunakee will host a forum, for school board and village trustee candidates March 3 at 7 p.m. The open question-and-answer session will be moderated by current Dane County Supervisor Tim Kiefer, at the Waunakee Village Center. Anyone unable to attend can watch a recording of the forum on YouTube.
March 5: Swim lessons registration
Spring swimming lesson on-line registration will be Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Visit www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/aquatic_center.cfm
March 5: FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
March 5: Candidate Meet and Greet
Candidate for Village Board, Nila Frye, will hold a meet and greet on Thursday, March 5, from 6-7 p.m. at the Waunakee Area EMS, 201 N. Klein Drive. Everyone is welcome to meet Nila, ask questions and share their viewpoints and comments.
March 5: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, March 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. Special guest Kim Zumwalt will talk about and show her nature photographs. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
March 6: Early Learning Screening
Children born on or between March 1, 2016, and Sept. 1, 2016, are eligible to attend the Early Learner Screening. Children who live in the Waunakee Community School District and meet the above age requirements, along with at least one parent/guardian, are invited to attend the Early Learner Screening. This is a child find screening and not a screening for the 4K program. Early Learner Screening is scheduled between 8-10:30 a.m. March 6 at Heritage Elementary School, using the North Gym Entrance. Appointment times include 8, 9:15 and 10:30. Registration for a screening time will be made online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4babaa28a02-early5 or call Missy Watson at (608) 849-2000 ext. 8101. Attendance is not mandatory, but if you would like your child to attend the screening you must schedule an appointment. For more information regarding the Early Learner Screening, please visit the website at: https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/early-learner-screening.cfm.
March 10: Candidate Forum
The Waunakee Tribune and the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce will host a Waunakee Village Trustee and Waunakee school board candidate forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 10 at the Waunakee Village Center. A member of the League of Women Voters of Dane County will be the moderator. Candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves and then take questions from the public. Local elections will be Tuesday, April 7.
March 11 or 12: Hunter Education Registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 11 or 12 at the Waunakee Village Center, 333 S. Madison St. Email cola1119@gmail.com to reserve a spot or with questions. Space is limited to the first 50 students. Students must attend the registration in person, and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A Wisconsin DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education class will be held at the Dane County Range on Hwy. 19 from 6-9 p.m. March 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 28, and to 3 p.m. March 29. For more information, call Heather Fiess at (608) 443-6675.
