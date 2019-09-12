The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Sept. 12: Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360 will meet on Sept. 12. Coals will be ready for grilling at 6 p.m. with the general meeting following at 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting
The Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting will be from 6-9 p.m. on the Wauktoberfest grounds at Endres Mfg. Co. To purchase tickets, visit wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 13-15: Wauktoberfest
Wauktoberfest will be Sept. 13-15 at Endres Mfg., 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee. The grounds open at 4:30 p.m. Friday with helicopter rides, the Big Squeezey Accordion Band, a Piano Bar and the Pat McCurdy Band. Saturday, it runs from noon-5 p.m. with the Beer Taste from noon-4 p.m. followed by contests and music by the Happy Schnapps Combo from 4-7 p.m. followed by the Cheap Shots from 7-11 p.m. Sunday, the Bob Klinger Band plays, with the Dachshund Dash at 2:30 p.m. and the Mutts on Main Auction at 3:30 p.m. For more information on contests and related events, visit wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 14: Choose your own Fandom adventure
What would happen if your favorite fandoms collided with a choose your own adventure novel? Teens and preteens, race around the library making choices based on your favorite books, movies, and tv shows. Explore all the paths or search for the winning ending, it is all your choice at the Waunakee Public Library Sept. 14 at 2 p.m.
Sept. 15: Hockey Boosters Scrub and Grub
The Waunakee Warrior High School Hockey Boosters and Team will host a “Scrub & Grub” social from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Ice Pond. There will be grilled brats and hot dogs along with concession items. The Warrior hockey players will “Shine Your Ride” while you wait. Donations will be accepted for the car wash to support the players season off ice team building goals.
Sept. 15: Mutts on Main Auction
Those mutts, the public art works created by local artists earlier this summer, will be auctioned off at Wauktoberfest at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15, giving the public a chance to own their favorite pieces.
Sept. 16: Community Band Benefit
The Waunakee Community Band will host a share night at Culver’s Monday, Sept. 16, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The community is invited between these hours to support your local band. Stop for a treat or dine in for supper.
Sept. 16: St. John’s Peacemakers meeting
The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet Sept. 16 from 1-3 p.m. in St John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St. Waunakee. Guests are always welcome. If you wish to join our club, you may call Gerry Olson at 849-9279 or Doris Ast at 849-5482 for more information. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
Sept. 18: Wednesday Night Bible Study
FPC has announced the beginning of another weekly Bible study, which will start on Wednesday, Sept. 18. This study is 10 weeks long, called “Agents of the Apocalypse” on the book of Revelation. A study guide with personal and group questions will be provided at no cost. Each week begins at 7 p.m. in the Large Conference Room at FPC, where the group will watch a DVD, followed by a short, informal discussion. These studies go deep into God’s Word with some great fellowship. Please contact the church office for more information (608) 949-9445.
Sept. 18: Bone Health
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on bone health at 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Recent bump in the road? Experts will be available to get you strong again. They will discuss the changes that occur in our bones as we age, conditions that can increase your fracture risk and how diet and exercise can help you reduce your risk of fracture.
Sept. 18: Jenny Appleseed
Jenny Appleseed will be at The Waunakee Public Library Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. The fictional sister of “Johnny Appleseed,” she will lead a journey through American Folklore. Along the way you will meet such memorable characters as Rip Van Winkle, Pecos Bill, Paul Bunyan and of course, John Chapman.
Sept. 19: Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 Potluck
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E Main St. A social time (5:30 p.m.) and potluck meal (6 p.m.) will precede the meeting. The unit will hold its 5th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison to help complete baby layette gift bags. Those attending are asked to bring outfits for cold weather, sleepers, onesies for age 12 months & older, bath towels and washcloths, lotions, powder, pacifiers, booties, bibs, socks, hats or board books. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. For more information, call (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com
Sept. 19: Healing Through Storytelling
The Waunakee Public Library will present Karl Stewart who will speak on healing through story telling on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. How does one address subjects too painful to speak of, too personal to publicize and do it in a manner that is both entertaining and informative? Author, speaker Karl Stewart found a path through the Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder (PTSD) that ravaged his family, including the illness that plagued his father, and how an 11 year old boy sought to cope with it.
Sept. 19: WaunaTalk MS support group
A new support group, free to the public, will start Sept. 19 from 9-10:15 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St. Hosted by Ann Lewandowski and Laura Sowinski, the group invites all who live with MS or are affected by it. For information, contact annlewandowski@ymail.com or hello@laurasowinski.com.
Sept. 19: Youth Night for WHS volleyball
Waunakee High School volleyball JV and varsity teams will host Reedsburg Sept. 19. The JV will play at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. Admission is free for students wearing Court Time, MS VB jersey or Waunakee Volleyball Camp tees. These students will also receive free popcorn from the concessions stand. All students can greet the varsity team court side before the game and have the opportunity to get Warrior tattoos/face paint. After the varsity match, players will sign posters for students.
Sept. 20: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry outs always welcomed. Located at River Road and Hwy.113 next to Taylor”s Liquor Store. If weather permits, table tents will be available outside to wait for a table inside.
Sept. 20: Career Change 101
Career Change 101 will be at the Waunakee Public Library Friday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. If you are considering a new career but are feeling overwhelmed and confused about how to get started, this is a great place to start. Facilitated by one of our experienced career counselors, this workshop provides you with effective ideas, steps, and resources to get your career change process started.
Sept. 21: Class of ‘84 reunion
The Waunakee High School Class of 1984 will have their 35th reunion on Sept. 21. It will be at Capital Brewery Bier Garten in Middleton from 4 p.m. until close. There is no fee and a cash bar is available. Please look for reserved tables outside.
Sept. 21: Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio
The Kassel-Dane Sister County Partnership has organized concerts for the German Kassel-based Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio perform. The Trio will perform with the Madison College Big Band, directed by Jamie Kember, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Small Auditorium.
Sept. 22: GROW meeting
Grassroots Organization of Waunakee will meet at the Common Ground, 2644 Branch St., Middleton, for a pot luck dinner at 5:30 p.m. and presentation at 6 p.m. on ending Gerrymandering maps in Wisconsin. Former State Rep. Dave Travis and Attorney Doug Poland, who co-led the trial counsel for the plaintiffs who successfully challenged the Wis. Assembly Legislative Districts before three-judge Federal panels in 2012 and 2016 will speak. A recent Marquette University Law School poll showed that 72% of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin including 63% of Republicans and 76% of independents. A $5 charge will cover the room fee.
Sept. 24: English Group tutors sought
Volunteers are sought to help tutor the English Group. No experience or special training is needed. An information meeting and orientation will be offered Sept. 24 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The groups will run Tuesdays, Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. Anyone with questions can email wncteam@waunakeenc.com or call 849-5740.
Sept. 24: Cork ‘n Bottle String Band
The Waunakee Public LIbrary will present the Cork ‘n Bottle String Band: A Madison Bluegrass Tradition Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. Bluegrass is an American art form that started in the hills of Appalachia and resonated with music lovers across the world. Madison’s own Cork n’ Bottle will bring songs and stories of bluegrass alive for audiences.
Sept. 29: Bethel Bible Series registration
The Bethel Bible Series will run in early October on Sunday and Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. The Bible Bethel uses pictures and key concepts to teach the sweep of the Bible, one book per week. Participants are asked to read the bible and join the group with a curious mind and open heart. The series includes arts and crafts, the occasional costume, jokes, snacks and fellowship. Registration is open until Sept. 28 by contacting the FPC Church office at (608) 949-9449 or by email at info@myfpc.org.
Oct. 1: WHS Girls’ Swim Team Youth Night
The Waunakee High School Girls’ Swim Team will host its annual Youth Night on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the WHS Aquatic Center. The team will take on Deforest High School in a Badger North Conference dual meet. Attending students are invited to enjoy pizza and get autographed team posters in the WHS Commons immediately following the event. Youth admission and pizza free of charge.
Oct. 1: Dine for Dough
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from a Dining For Dough event that will be held at Rocky Rococo’s, 301 S Century Ave, Waunakee, on Tuesday, Oct. 1. A percentage of all sales (dine in or carry out) that day (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) will be donated to the Auxiliary unit. Those participating should mention they are participating in the American Legion Auxiliary 360 Unit Dining For Dough event when they place their order.
Oct. 2: Registration deadline for PSAT/NMSQT
On Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, the Waunakee High School Counseling Department will administer the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) for all interested juniors and sophomores. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for a National Merit Scholarship. National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. This is an optional test. The window to register for the test is Sept. 11-Oct. 2. Specific information about this test, registration and cost is located on the Counseling/Student Services Testing webpage of the Waunakee High School website. If you would like further information about this test, please contact the high school’s counseling office at 849-2100, extension 2115.
