The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Oct. 24: Craft Fair
Westshire will host a Craft Fair and Bake Sale Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5444 Westshire Circle.
Oct. 24: Ukuleles
Madison Area Ukulele Initiative will be at The Waunakee Public Library Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Join 10 performers from the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative (MAUI), as they play familiar songs for all ages and invite you to sing along. MAUI believes musical community is joyful, offers many wellness benefits, and contributes to the greater good.
Oct. 25: American Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at First Presbyterian Church, 5783 Hwy. Q, on Oct. 25. For an appointment, call For appointment Call (800)-Give Life
Oct. 25: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style Friday fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25.
Oct. 26: Halloween on the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park at 5682 Highway 19 in Waunakee will be hosting a fun-filled family event called ”Halloween on the Farm” on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-9 p.m. The night will include: Spooky Wagon Rides, James the Magician, Face-Painting, Fortune Telling, Balloon Sculpting, Children’s games, musical entertainment, pumpkin decorating, campfires, “S’Mores” and much more. $10 per person, $30 per family and children under 3 are free.
Oct. 26: National Drug Take-back Day
Supported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Drug Take-Back Day” Campaign and in collaboration with the Waunakee Police Department, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition will be having a Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Waunakee Police Department located at 205 N Klein Drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. You may safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions which include controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials, inhalers, vitamins and pet medications by dumping all pills out of pill bottles into a Ziploc baggy. No epi-pens, sharps and needles will be accepted during this event. During the Spring Event in April 2020 there will be a collaboration again with MERI to safely dispose of these. Free Med-Lock Boxes will be available as well.
Oct. 27: Waunakee Wrestling Club registration
Registration is now open for 4K through 8th grade boys and girls to join the Waunakee Wrestling Club. Youths can join the club of about 120 kids to learn about wrestling, to become a better athlete and to have fun. An informational parent/athlete meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, in the high school small auditorium. Practices start Dec. 9. Register online at www.waunakeewrestling.com.
Oct. 27: Halloween Costume Skate
The Ice Pond of Waunakee will host a Halloween Costume Skate from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27. Skaters can come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes for this family friendly event with baked goods, Halloween music, a costume parade and more. Admission is $5; skate rental is $3.
Oct. 27: WNC Laundry Soap and Diaper Drive
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection has kicked off its 11th annual Laundry Soap and Diaper Drive. The number of families that the organization serves has more than doubled in the past 18 months to 145, making this year’s drive even more important. The goal is to collect 600 standard size bottles of laundry soap and 200 packages of diapers. Diaper sizes 4, 5, and 6 and Pull-Ups are most needed. Members of Neighborhood Connection’s family volunteer team will be at Piggly Wiggly the weekend of Oct. 26-27 collecting donations. Donations can also be placed in the purple collection bins at Piggly Wiggly at any time. Items can also be dropped off at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Avenue, or in the collection bin in the lobby of the Waunakee Police Department. Monetary donations can be made during checkout at Piggly Wiggly or by sending a check to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection at 215 S Century Avenue #316, Waunakee, WI 53597.
Oct. 28: Encounters Along the Iditarod Trail
As an avid Iditarod fan, Linda Degnan will be at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Degnan followed the 1000-mile dog sledding race online for many years. Her dream of seeing the Iditarod from the start, finish and some checkpoints in between finally came true in March. She will share her photos and tales of these incredible men, women, and dogs, who brave the dangers of Alaska to complete “The Last Great Race on Earth.”
Oct. 29: Halloween in Halls
Waunakee High School students will host Halloween in the Halls for elementary students from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 with activities and treats. The event will also include a food drive, and families are encouraged to bring a canned food item.
Oct. 31: Halloween Trick-or-Treating
Trick or Treat hours in the Village of Waunakee are designated between 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Nov. 1: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will serve a Fish Fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd, Dane, on Friday, Nov. 1. Serving will be buffet style from 5-8 p.m. Carry-outs available.
Nov. 3 The Assemblyman Concert
The gospel quartet, The Assemblyman, will perform at Christian Life Church, 1161 Simon Crestway, in Waunakee from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. A free will offering will be taken. Anyone with questions can call (608) 849-4577 or email admin@ChristianLife-Waunakee.
Nov. 5: Pakistani Cooking
A demonstration of Pakistani cooking with a seafood dish, Sajji Shrimp in a garlic and cilantro sauce with colorful peppers and rice, will be offered at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
Nov. 7: Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe Nov. 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen, off of Woodland Drive. Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for November is “Giving and Thanks.” Refreshments will be provided. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Nov. 7: Mental Health Stigma
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled Let’s Talk About It: Identifying & Responding to Mental Health on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. This talk involves encouraging people to examine the origins of their beliefs and assumptions about mental health, and consider the negative impacts. Angela Willits, MSW, LCSW is a clinical assistant professor, director of the Part-Time MSW Program and co-chair of the mental health focus area in the School of Social Work at the UW-Madison.
Nov. 7: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Nov. 8: Early Learner Screening
Children born between Sept. 2, 2015, and Feb. 28, 2016, are eligible to attend the Early Learner Screening. Children who live in the Waunakee Community School District and meet the above age requirements, along with at least one parent/guardian, are invited to the attend the screening. This is a child find screening and not a screening for the 4K program. Early Learner Screening is scheduled between 8 and 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at Heritage Elementary School, using the North Gym Entrance. Appointment times are 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Registration for a screening time can be made online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4babaa28a02-early4. If you do not have internet access, please call Missy Watson at (608) 849-2000 extension 8101. Attendance is not mandatory, but if you would like your child to attend the screening you must schedule an appointment. For more information regarding the Early Learner Screening, visit the website at: https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/early-learner-screening.cfm.
Nov. 8: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8 in the school hall. Carry-outs are available.
Nov. 8: Legion Auxiliary Bake Sale
Waunakee’s American Legion Unit 360 will hold a bake sale at the American Legion Fish Fry on Nov. 8 at the Post, 417 E. Main St., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The sale will feature a variety of homemade baked goods. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Badger Honor Flight.
Nov. 8: Dane American Legion Bake Sale
The Dane American Legion Unit 503 will host its first annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale at the Dane American Legion Hall, 124 N. Military Road in Dane, from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Lunch will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the VA Hospital in Madison.
Nov. 9: Girls on the Run
The 11th Annual Girls on the Run 5K presented by Renaissance will be held at the Waunakee Village Center Saturday, Nov. 9. Event activities begin at 7:30 a.m., and the run stars at 9 a.m. This non-competitive, non-timed family fun-run is open to the community. The GOTR 5K is the culmination of our fall season and is an opportunity to celebrate our GOTR girls and their limitless potential. Once again this year, we will collect non-perishable items to support the Waunakee Food Pantry, so all attendees are asked to bring a donation. 5K Registration and volunteer information may be found at www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.
Nov. 12: Bingeworthy British Television
A program titled Bingeworthy British Television will be at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Indulge your inner Anglophile and join author and total British TV superfan Sarah Cords for a program covering the brightest moments in Brit TV shows of the past, present, and future. Come prepared to gush about your latest binge-watches and learn what new shows are coming to the telly (and your favorite streaming services) in 2020.
Nov. 14: Legion Auxiliary Veterans Day Dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will provide a Veterans Day dinner for members of the post on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Post, 417 E Main St. The 6 p.m. dinner will be preceded by a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a joint program with presentations from the 2019 Badger Boys and Girls State participants. Reservations must be made by Nov. 8 by calling Diane Pfaneuf at (608) 628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families.
Nov. 15: Family Rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will hos family rollerskating for all students in grades K-6 and their family members on Friday, Nov. 15 in the St. John’s School gym. It will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.