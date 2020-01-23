The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Jan. 26: Rollerskating at St. John’s
The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating for all students in grades K-7 and their family members on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the St. John’s School gym from 2 to 4 p.m. with doors opening at 1:45 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Jan. 26: KC’s Pancake Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake break-fast on Sunday Jan. 26, at Saint John’s School at 113. E. 3rd St. Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast will feature blueberry and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast starts Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s. Come for breakfast and stay for the Open House.
Jan. 26: Schumacher Farm Park Snow Day
Schumacher Farm Park will host an Afternoon at the FArm with a snow day from 1-3 p.m. Families can snowshoe, find out what a quinzee hut is and how to build one, and check out the historic barn for hot cocoa and trivia about how animals survive winter.
Jan. 26: Inspiring faith in grandchildren
FPC Church in Waunakee will host a class called Inspiring Faith in Grandchildren for those who have grandchildren who are little or older, in town or far away – for ideas to impact their lives for Jesus. This class is located at FPC (First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee) in the Conference Room between services (9:45-10:45 a.m.) on Jan. 26.
Jan. 28: Hula in Hawaii
Maile Paalani, a native of Hawaii now living in Madison, will share with her native hula: its history, purpose, basic motions and demonstrate the various styles of hula, at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Audience participation is encouraged.
Jan. 28: St. Mary of the Lake Bingo Night
St. Mary of the Lake will hold the first bingo night for 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments, and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next two bingo nights are Feb. 25 and March 24. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find St. Mary of the Lake, Westport WI, on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136. St. Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M.
Jan. 30: Future freshman night
Do you have a child entering high school as a freshman? Future Freshman Night will be at the high school Performing Arts Center on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. There will be time for questions after the presentation. Anyone with questions can contact Sarah Stimart or the High School Counseling Office.
Jan. 31: After Hours Hangout at the library
Teens and preteens who want to take over the library after hours can so from 4:45-9 p.m. Jan. 31. There will be pizza, a movie, button making, video games, and more! Make sure to register and get a permission slip. No one will be allowed in without a signed permission slip.
Feb. 1: Blizzard Blast
The Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs will host a “Blizzard Blast” fundraiser to benefit Easter Seals Wisconsin starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Blizzard Blast is open to the community. Tickets are availble through DCCSC members or Easter Seals Wisconsin, (608) 237-1370.
Feb. 1: Quilts of Valor
Waunakee’s local QOV group, Quilting at the Crossroads, will make quilts for veterans and active duty service members from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 5901 Hogan Road. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to RSVP to Lynn Weiss, 849-7807 so enough tables can be set up. Donations for fabric are also appreciated.
Feb. 2: Parent book discussion
FPC will host a parent book discussion on “Doing Life With Your Adult Children: Keep your Mouth Shut and the Welcome Mat Out” by Jim Burns. Order your book and start reading soon. The the first half of the book will be discussed on Feb. 2 and the second half on March 1. This class is located at FPC (First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee) in the Conference Room between services (9:45-10:45 a.m.)
Feb. 3: Sixth grade parents meeting
An informational meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Middle School Cafeteria for parents of all 6th grade students entering the 7th grade at Waunakee Community Middle School next school year. Information on registering for elective classes will be provided by the Middle School Counselors and Teachers of Elective Classes. Waunakee Intermediate School 6th Grade students will attend an informational meeting during school on Feb. 3, but are welcome to attend the parent meeting in the evening. Sixth Grade students not currently enrolled at Waunakee Intermediate School are welcome to attend the parent informational meeting on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. as well. Please stop in or call the Waunakee Middle School Student Services Office at 608-849-2060 with questions or for more information.
Feb. 4: U.S. Census Job Fair
The Waunakee Village Center will host a U.S. Census Job Fair from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4. The U.S. Census is actively hiring workers for Dane County. The fair will show how to apply from an official Census worker. Librarians can help you use the computer to apply online today.
Feb. 6: VFW Post 11244 Meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the post will present the Voice of Democracy & Patriots Pen scholarship awards. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at (608) 849-9414.
Feb. 6: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Feb. 6: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The Café theme will be “Love is in th Air.” For more information, call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385. Memory Cafés are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held. The Senior Center also offers support groups for those caring for family members or friends struggling with health issues. The Parkinson’s support group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. The caregivers support group meets the third Wednesday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m.
Feb. 7: Dance team showcase
The Waunakee High School dance team will perform its showcase at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse.
Feb. 8: Candidate meet and greet
The community is invited to meet Waunakee School Board candidate Joel Lewis Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library in the Living Room. Light refreshments will be served.
Feb. 8: Listening Across the Divide
Listening and Talking Across the Divide, a skills workshop from Better Angels, will be offered on Feb. 8 from 9:30-11:45 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. People attending will learn how to have a productive conversation with people who have an opposite view. There is an easy method anyone can use if they want to find their way to a possible compromise. Practice drills and extra information will be a part of the workshop. This workshop is designed for any kind of disagreement whether it’s political or religious or just how to get something done. It will prepare you for the political season but also give you tools you can always use. For information online about this nationwide effort, visit their website: Better-angels.com. The workshop is free thanks to the sponsors: Waunakee Rotary, Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Better Angels. Registration in advance would be appreciated. If you plan to come, please email yes and your name to Waunakeebetterangels@aol.com.
Feb. 10: Boys’ youth lacrosse parent meeting
An informational meeting for those who would like to learn more about the sport of lacrosse and the Waunakee boys youth lacrosse club is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the small auditorium at the high school. The meeting will go over the game of lacrosse, the equipment needed, and answer any other questions.
Feb. 12: Preparing for college admissions
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on preparing for college admissions at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. The program will be for parents of eighth- to 11th-grade students and will focus on the college admissions timeline, what admissions is generally looking for and tips and advice for students and parents as they prepare their courses, activities and plan ahead for college.
Feb. 12: Legion Post 360 Executive Board
American Legion Post 360 in Waunakee Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Legion Hall.
Feb. 12: Overview of tinnitus and hyperacusis
Dr. Jon Douglas, Audiologist and Brianna Ralston, graduate student in the UW Madison Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders will discuss ways in which personal management strategies one can habituate to the reactions of tinnitus and hyperacusis, a condition in which one is unusually sensitive to sounds. Either condition can be debilitating and can contribute to stress and anxiety. The Workshop on Wellness is Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the lower level of the Waunakee Village Center. Workshops on Wellness are sponsored jointly by Waunakee Lions Club and the Village Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.