Laura Bickel has lived in Waunakee since 2011. In those nine years, she and husband Brent have planted deep roots. She said, “We feel like this is exactly where we need to be. This is our home. We love it here. It’s a great place to raise kids. The people here are wonderful.”
Bickel continued, “I was born in Indiana and raised in South Dakota. Lived in Alabama and North Carolina. I’ve lived in Wisconsin now more than anywhere else, so it feels like home.”
Despite all the disparate addresses, her life story clearly reveals the roots of the major aspects of her life today: as a wife and mother to children Jackson, Hannah and Tanner, as a teacher in Waunakee schools, and in the role she plays complementing Brent’s ministry at North Ridge Church.
One root is buried back so deep that Bickel doesn’t recall the first time she met her future husband. Their fathers shared much; including a calling to the ministry.
“I met Brent before I can remember. Our dads were college roommates and very good friends. They would stop when his family was passing through town and we would go out for ice cream. We would play together as kids. We would see each other every few years,” she said.
She paused, gave a beaming grin and admitted, “I always had a crush on him growing up.”
They went separate ways through college.
“After college, we actually got back in contact with one another. My family was having a reunion in Indiana. So I let him know I was going to be there and he drove down (from Wisconsin). We spent the day together. A few weeks later, he moved to North Carolina. We were engaged a few months later and we were married the next summer,” she said.
Her inspiration to be a teacher also goes back to childhood.
“I loved working with kids and I always thought that I would be a good teacher. That’s actually what I went to school for,” Bickel explained. She majored in education and graduated from Southern Wesleyan University in 2000.
She taught third grade, and Brent taught high school in North Carolina for four years until he answered a call to the ministry. They moved to South Dakota where their first two children were born. Laura became active with the children’s ministry there.
She’s revisited her vocation here.
“I’ve recently got back to substitute teaching. I only substitute at Heritage Elementary.
“I love teaching. I love being with the kids. I don’t love the after hours paperwork and all the politics that comes with teaching. I’ve been able to be in a classroom and I’ve been able to teach. I can have that relationship with the kids without having to do it full-time. That’s been a huge blessing to me and to them, as well, I hope,” she said.
Bickel has never relished getting up before people either in the classroom or in church.
“I’m an extroverted introvert. I do not enjoy being in front of people which is funny since I lead worship at our church most Sundays.” She added with an appreciative chuckle, “God has a way of working!”
On faith, she said, “I don’t view my faith as a religion so much as a personal relationship with Jesus. The difference is that religion mostly focuses on what you do. Personal faith focuses on who you are and who God is.”
Her connection to the ministry also goes back to before she was born. Bickel explained, “My grandfather was the head of the Wesleyan denomination when I was little.”
And singing has roots almost as far. “Music has always a huge part of my life, as a child and now.”
She also works with the church’s high school group and behind the scenes doing administrative work, like scheduling, a few hours a week. In her self-deprecating way, she added, “stuff nobody else wants to do.”
While in South Dakota, their denomination asked them to consider planting a church in Dane County. The couple had already felt a connection to Waunakee. Bickel recalled that they would drive through the village when visiting his parents in Middleton. ‘
“I remember a conversation we had. I looked at Brent and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to live here one day?’ I knew nothing about Waunakee. It was just a feeling. It just seemed to fit.
“We were drawn to this area. We felt something about this area that was unexplainable.”
