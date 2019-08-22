The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Aug. 22: Giant Steps: 50th anniversary of the moon landing
The new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present a program titled Giant Steps: 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Fifty years ago on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” as the Apollo 11 astronauts accomplished the first moon landing. John Heasley, astronomy educator with Driftless Stargazing LLC, will recount the story and discoveries of humans’ first journey to the moon.
Aug. 23: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host the annual tailgate for all Touchdown Club members Friday, Aug. 23, beginning at 5 p.m. The tailgate will be held in the High School parking lot directly behind the field. It will offer food and fun prior to the game. Not a member? Not a problem… you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakeefootball.com
Aug. 23: Touchdown Club Food Pantry Drive
The Warrior Football players will host a food and soap drive to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry. Please bring a non-perishable food item, personal hygiene item, household cleaning/laundry item, or diapers to the “drive” area at the football tailgate on Aug. 23.
Aug. 24: Girls’ swim team car wash
The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team will host a car wash on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1-4 p.m. at Weaver Auto Parts in Waunakee. All funds raised will be donated to the WHS Girls’ Swim Team Booster Club.
Aug. 25: Post 481/SAL omelet breakfast
American Legion Post 481 with the Sons of the American Legion will serve variety of items to fill omelet breakfasts from 8 a.m. until noon. Options are eggs, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese. Also serving toast, sausage, hash browns. Drinks include coffee, milk, juice. Price is just $9. Full bar available. Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Aug. 26: Find Your Park: Grand Canyon National Park
The new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present a program titled Find Your Park: Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Join REI as we help you unlock the vastness of Grand Canyon National Park and discover the best spots to recreate in, providing first-hand knowledge to help you enjoy one of the Southwest’s treasured places. Discover the beauty and the amazing adventures you can plan for and experience both in the Grand Canyon and throughout the park.
Aug. 27: Author Visit: Jim Anderson
The new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present author Jim Anderson on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. After this 51-year-old runner set a lofty goal, his quest to run a marathon in every state merged with America’s rich history. Told he was too old to run a marathon in every state, Jim Anderson laced up his running shoes and took on the challenge. Twelve years later, he completed his goal and gained a unique appreciation for our nation and its history.
Aug. 28: Girls’ 7th-8th grade basketball evaluations
he Waunakee Youth Girls’ Basketball Program welcomes girls in grades 3rd through 8th grade who attend school within the Waunakee Area School District. Registered 7th and 8th graders will be evaluated on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and at the Intermediate School Gym (please review your check-in time). There will be a parent meeting with Coach Richter following check-in. Girls will be placed onto teams in early September. Practice starts mid October. Season starts in November and ends early February. Go to the Youth Developmental tab at www.waunakeebasketball.com for more information and to register. Like us on Facebook to stay connected! Questions? Email waunakeegbb@gmail.com.
Aug. 28: Cripple Creek Cloggers
The Cripple Creek Cloggers will present a program at the new Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28. The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the club and their beginner classes that are held at the Waunakee High School beginning in September. The club’s exhibition group will be performing several of their high-energy routines and offering a short lesson to get your feet moving. Open to ages 8+ with no experience or equipment necessary.
Aug. 29: Mutts on Main Storytime
The Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., will present a special Mutts on Main Storytime at 10 a.m. Aug. 29. It will celebrate Waunakee’s love for our best friends, our dogs! Two of the Mutts will be on display in the library and after storytime you’ll have the chance to decorate your own! No registration, all ages.
Aug. 29: Girls’ Basketball 3rd-6th grade evaluations
The Waunakee Youth Girls’ Basketball Program welcomes girls in grades 3rd through 8th grade who attend school within the Waunakee Area School District. Registered 3rd through 6th graders will be evaluated on Thursday, Aug. 29 and at the Middle School Gym (please review your check-in time). There will be a parent meeting with Coach Richter following check-in. Girls will be placed onto teams in early September. Practice starts mid-October. Season starts in November and ends early February. Go to the Youth Developmental tab at www.waunakeebasketball.com for more information and to register. Like us on Facebook to stay connected! Questions? Email waunakeegbb@gmail.com.
Sept. 2: Annual food drive for the Waunakee Food Pantry
There will be a food drive on Labor Day at Piggly Wiggly from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to collect food donations to support the Waunakee Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is in need of the following items: crackers, spaghetti sauce, jello, condiments like ketchup, mustard, and salad dressings, canned fruit, cereal, toothpaste, shampoo, paper towels, toilet paper and laundry detergent. Your donation will help support those in Waunakee as we head into the fall season.
Sept. 5: Waunakee FFA Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Sept. 5: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Hawaiian Paradise.” Maile Pa’alani, a native of Hawaii now living in Madison, will share her native hula – it’s history, purpose, basic motion and will demonstrate various styles of hula. Refreshments will be provided. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Sept. 8: Heritage Fest
Schumacher Farm Park’s Heritage Fest 2019 will be from noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8 featuring horse-drawn wagon rides through the prairie, threshing demonstrations, fiber arts, cider and sauce making, wood stove cooking and more. New this year will be a tractor show and tractor parade. For more information, call Schumacher Farm Park at (608) 849-3449 or email info@schumacherfarmpark.org.
Sept. 8: FPC’s fall children’s programs begin
Kids can experience FPC’s Nursery (during both services), Kingdom Kids (during both services), Wake Up & Worship (during first service) and Children’s Sunday School (between services 9:50-10:35 a.m.). Register in the education wing or online. Visit the church’s website at myfpc.org for more details. Teachers, students, and educational staff, bring your backpacks to the 8:45 or 10:45 a.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 8 to have them blessed and receive a free bag tag. Questions? Contact Children’s Ministry Director Lori Phelps at lphelps@myfpc.org or (608) 949-9456.
Sept. 8: Punt, Pass, Kick contest
The Knights of Columbus, Fathers William & Christian Nellen Council 6371 of Waunakee in conjunction with the “Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus” invite all boys and girls ages 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 to participate in our Punt, Pass & Kick and Soccer Challenge contest. The contest will be on Sept. 8 at the field behind St. John’s School. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with competition set to begin at or around noon. Entry forms and rules, which cover the contest, will be available at registration, or you can contact Gerry Daniels for Punt, Pass & Kick entry forms and rules in advance at gerrytwin02@gmail.com or (608) 320-0721; Erik Hayko for Soccer Challenge entry forms and rules in advance at ehayko@tds.net or (608) 692-3646. There are no fees for entering the contest and no equipment required. All contestants should wear tennis shoes as cleats or specialty shoes are not allowed. Winners and awards will be announced at the end of the competition. Winners will advance to the next level of district competition.
Sept. 11: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
