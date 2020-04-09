Crafts with Ms. Connie
With families at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home. Crafts with Ms. Connie with publish each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Painting with Forks
We have all painted with paintbrushes, but why not get creative and use something different to create a masterpiece. Ms. Connie used plastic forks to create these fun works of art and you can too.
What you need:
-paper
-plastic forks
-liquid paint of any kind
-an imagination
Make your own unique works of art and share them on the Village Center’s Facebook page. Why not try painting with a feather, a stick, a cotton swab or a coffee filter? The possibilities are endless! We miss all our participants and can’t wait to see what you come up with.
