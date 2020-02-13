The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Feb. 13: Legion Post 360 general meeting
American Legion Post 360’s general meeting is at the Legion Hall on Feb. 13 with dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.
Feb. 13: Author Visit: Holly Tierney-Bedord
The Waunakee Public Library will host Holly Tierney-Bedford on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. She is the Madison author of over 20 novels and novellas including Kindle Unlimited All-Star winner “Sweet Hollow Women.” Her books feature quirky, flawed characters and the kind of crazy scenarios that could only happen to someone you probably know.
Feb. 14: Money and Marriage
Crossroads United Methodist Church will sponsor a livestream event with Dave Ramsey’s Money and Marriage to help couples work together, reconnect and realign their relationship and financial goals. The livestream is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Gather Guest House, 111 W. Main St.
Feb. 14: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Pot 360’s monthly fish fry is Feb. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street,. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk or water. Drinks available from the bar. The Dave Austin band will play from 6-9 p.m. Adults $12, children 5-10 years old $5 and under 5 years old free.
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day at Schumacher Farm Park
Schumacher Farm Park will host a paired chocolate tasting and a dinner for Valentine’s Day Feb. 14. The tasting will be from 5:30- 7 p.m. and feature Driftless Chocolates, The Lone Girl and Drumlin Ridge. The dinner, which will seat between 20-24, will be in the historic farmhouse. Costa Rica Cafe and Guilty Cafe will provide the four-course gourmet dinner, complete with a beverage of choice at the onset, appetizer, choice of three entrees, including a vegetarian, desert and coffee. To reserve a spot, call (608) 849-4559 or visit schumacherfarmpark.org.
Feb. 14: Sweetheart Dance
Waunakee Special Olympics will host the Sweetheart Dance (formerly Father Daughter Dance) on Feb. 14 from 6:30-8:30- p.m. at the Waunakee High School Commons. Please use the main doors at 301 Community Dr. To register and pay online, visit the school district’s website, waunakee.k12.wi.us, Families, For Parents, RevTrak, 2020 Sweetheart Dance. Tickets will be available at the door. Anyone with questions can email Lynn Braun at rlbraun@tds.net or call (608) 849-9212 or Denise Ziegler at (608) 576-8015.
Feb. 15: Meet the author
Children’s book author Kevin Henkes will be at the Waunakee Public Library Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2-4 p.m. to share his passion. He has more than 40 published books including Caldecott, Geisel and Newbery award winners. Henkes is known for his popular characters, such as Lily, Wemberly, Julius and most recently, Penny from “Penny and Her Sled.” An author signing will immediately follow. Books will be available to purchase through Mystery to Me Bookstore or you may bring your own.
Feb. 16: Country Style Breakfast
The Ashton Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club will serve a Country Style Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at St Peter’s School Hall in Ashton (7125 Cty. Tk. K). Ticket prices are: adults — $8 in advance; $9 at the Door; children 6-12, $3; 5 & under, $1.
Feb. 18: Business After 4
Waunakee area and DeForest-Windsor Chamber members are invited to the next mixer event, Business After 4. Local business people can network with complimentary light appetizers and a cash bar at Rodeside Grill, 6317 Rostad Rd., Windsor, Feb. 18 from 4-6 p.m.
Feb. 20: Legion Auxiliary meeting/dinner
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will be guests of the American Legion at a Sweetheart Dinner, followed by its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Post, 417 E. Main St. The dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 pm. Reservations are needed for the dinner and can be made by contacting Legion Post Commander Ed Lawson at 849-4248. For more information on the ALA, 608-628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com.
Feb. 21: St. Peter Parish fish fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton will serve a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21 in the school hall. Carry-outs will be available.
Feb. 21: Family rollerskating
The Knights of Columbus will host rollerskating for all students in grades K-7 and their family members on Friday, Feb. 21, in the St. John’s School gym from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $3. Bring your own roller blades/skates or they can be rented for $1. Refreshments will be sold. This event is open to all families in the Waunakee community.
Feb. 21: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5 pm to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye filet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Feb. 22: Local author showcase
The Waunakee Public Library will showcase local authors Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-3 p.m. Authors will be available to discuss their writing prompts, inspirations, and more. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Feb. 22: Legion SAL breakfast
American Legion Post S.A.L. in Westport will serve an omelet breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 22. Serving options include eggs, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, includes, toast, sausage, hash browns, coffee, milk orange juice. Cost is $9. It will be at the Legion Post on River Road and Hwy. 113, next to Taylor’s Liquor.
Feb. 22: Better Angels meeting
On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m., Waunakee Better Angels will meet in a reserved room at MNM’s coffee shop to form a Waunakee Alliance to carry on the work of “Speaking and Listening Across the Political Divide.” It is important at all levels of democracy that we can understand and speak to each other without resorting to bitter name calling or worse. The skills taught are transferable to any conversations where there is a difference. For more information call Susan Vergeront at (608) 577-7086.
Feb. 23: Country Breakfast
St. Martin’s County Breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, 5959 St. Martin’s Circle in Cross Plains. The all-you-can-eat buffet will offer scrambled eggs, George’s famous sausage patties, ham, potatoes, cheese, pastries, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice and milk. The prices are $8 for ages 10 and up; $4 for children 3-8; free under 3.
Feb. 23: Legion meat raffle
The American Legion in Dane will host a meat raffle at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Feb. 24: Strategies for retirement income
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on strategies for Social Security and retirement income at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Feb. 24-25: Wave spring/summer evaluations
The Waunakee Wave Swim Team, a year-round, non-profit youth swim program, is having evaluations for all pre-team and competitive groups on Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center. Evaluations are for placement in the 2019-20 Spring/Summer session. Visit www.waunakeewave.org for group descriptions and the current schedule. Please contact Head Age Group Coach Sandy Kuecker at sandy.kuecker@waunakeewave.org with questions or to schedule evaluation times.
Feb. 25: St. Mary of the Lake Bingo Night
St. Mary of the Lake will hold the second bingo night for 2020 on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments, and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game with a 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next bingo night is March 24. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find St. Mary of the Lake, Westport WI, on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136. St. Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy. M.
Feb. 25: English Group Tutor Orientation
An orientation for tutors with the English Group is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The group is seeking volunteers who enjoy helping others make days brighter. Tutors help community members who are learning English. No previous experience is required.
March 1: Spring Fling
The Waunakee Professional Women will present a Spring Fling Family Fun Craft and Vendor Fair at Rex’s Innkeeper March 1 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will benefit the nonprofit organization, Box of Balloons. As adults shop, children will have a chance to decorate birthday boxes and cards, as well as dance to music provided by Musical Memories DJ.
March 3: English Group
WNC, in partnership with the Waunakee School District, the Waunakee Public Library and volunteers will offer a free English class for anyone desiring to use the English language more fluently. The class runs Tuesday, March 3-May 5 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the library’s Community Room. No class will be held on March 17. Anyone with questions can email wncteam@waunakeenc.com or call (608) 849-5740.
March 3: Candidate forum
The Friends of Waunakee will host a forum, for school board and village trustee candidates March 3 at 7 p.m. The open question-and-answer session will be moderated by current Dane County Supervisor Tim Kiefer, at the Waunakee Public Library. Anyone unable to attend can watch a recording of the forum on YouTube.
