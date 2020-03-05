Lea Zwettler is helping to ensure that Waunakee teachers have access to the latest and most innovative approaches to reading, writing and vocabulary instruction.
Waunakee Intermediate School’s Literacy Coach put it this way, “Teachers are used to going to conferences or seminars for professional development. Instructional coaching is a different way of thinking about (it).”
Zwettler was a 5th grade teacher seven years ago when school administrators recognized her passion for literacy. She said thoughtfully, “I really do believe that the work of instructional coaching does trickle down and ultimately impacts the student body. And so knowing that, and feeling that the work I was still doing benefited the kids, allowed me to feel a little more at peace with my decision to leave the classroom.”
Zwettler continued, “I’m a teacher resource. I work with all the English language arts teachers in the building. I design and facilitate the professional development at the district level and for our building.”
Waunakee teachers are always striving to improve, according to Zwettler. Instructional coaching is voluntary and Zwettler sometimes can’t address all the requests that come her way.
Zwettler’s attitude toward learning when she was young is reflected in her work today. “What I liked about school was the challenge to try to improve. Not being able to do it (at first) and then figuring out how to do it.”
She loved being a classroom teacher. But she has really found her niche identifying best instructional practices and sharing them with her colleagues.
She reasoned, “I think what drew me into education was the act of acquiring knowledge. How can we get kids this information? How can we best instruct so that we can get that lightbulb to click for them?”
She played sports and participated in forensics growing up. But when not otherwise occupied, she read.
“I still will read for an hour every night before I go to bed. I can’t NOT read,” she said. She reads a lot about reading for her own professional development, but also fiction, citing a recent favorite, “Where the Crawdads Sing”. She also reads a lot to her three boys, Cooper, Brecken and Porter.
Zwettler was raised in little Bristol, Wisconsin (between Lake Geneva and Kenosha). Her time as a student at UW-Madison was an opportunity to explore interests and careers she had never been exposed to before.
She also spent her freshman year becoming really good friends with Casey Zwettler. They lived on the same dorm floor. She recalled, “I saw the complete opposite of myself in him. Casey is steady and strong and quiet and stoic. I’m emotional, verbose, so touchy-feely.”
Casey would help her with math classes. They’d walk together to the square or over to the Memorial Union. A strong friendship kindled a stronger relationship.
“One day we were walking to the Union and we just held hands on our walk. You know, I think that was about it. There was never this formal shift in our relationship.”
Casey proposed overlooking Lake Mendota. A romantic September 2003 wedding in Lake Geneva was made even more memorable by a torrential downpour.
Casey is now a CPA with the UW Foundation. Zwettler lit up.
“He’s just this strong steady rock of a man. In every way we’re different, but we have this strong common ground that we stand on,” she said.
They were both working in Milwaukee when Lea was inspired to pursue a career in education. She earned a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University and began teaching at Union Grove elementary. She marveled, “I was 27. We built a home in Union Grove. Had my first baby. Got my master’s degree. All in one year.”
Later, the couple moved back to this area. He is from Cross Plains. Her heart was in Madison after attending college there.
She taught 5th grade in Sun Prairie for three years before moving to Waunakee in 2009. “I wanted my kids to go to school in Waunakee,” she said.
The actual move was made more memorable by the birth of her second child.
“I moved here the night my second baby was born. I went into labor in Sun Prairie and came back to my new home in Waunakee,” she said.
While a busy wife, mother and educator today, Zwettler might pursue another degree in the future. She described her dream job.
“I would love to be a professor. I would love to teach at a college level, to work with instructional coaches and teachers,” she said.
And she would help them learn how to turn on those lightbulbs.
