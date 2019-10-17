The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Oct. 17: American Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, October 17, at 7 PM at the Post, 417 E Main St. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, 608-628-2530 or send a message to hockey4devon@hotmail.com
Oct. 17: Friends of the Library meeting
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the library on Oct. 17. Bring some new friends – all are welcome. They’ll receive a free Friends bookbag and you will, too. A financial report from the Oct. 13 Souper Bowl will be available and members can volunteer to help at the annual Holiday Craft Fair, bake sale and concessions stand on Nov. 23. Anyone who would like to help but cannot attend the meeting can email jelvekrog@gmail.com.
Oct. 18: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 18 while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry outs always welcomed. Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor”s Liquor Store.
Oct. 18: Waunakee Manor Bake Sale
The Waunakee Manor’s bake sale will be from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 18 at 801 S. Klein Dr., with pies, cookies, cakes breads and more. Proceeds go toward the resident activities and activity supplies.
Oct. 19: Southern Wisconsin Trail Rides
Guided trail rides for ATV, UTV and Dirt Bike riders will be offered on Oct. 13 and 19 through the Ashton area. Guided groups will be broken down by skill level. The trail consists of a 20- to 25-mile loop on private property. Rides start at 10 a.m. and helmets are required. To register for more information, contact Dan Fargen at (608) 445-8228 or email ddkj@tds.net.
Oct. 20: Food for Kidz
The Food for Kidz 14th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse. The goal is to package 500,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Some meals will be distributed free to local food pantries, some shipped directly to an orphanage in Haiti and the rest sent to other places in need around the world. Donations are needed to cover the cost of the ingredients. You can donate on-line or send your donation to: Waunakee Food for Kidz, Box 164, Waunakee, WI. Donations are not necessary in order to volunteer, but are greatly appreciated. Volunteer shifts are filling fast; but check the website for availability and to sign up. (Waunakeefoodforkidz.org.) Shifts are at 9 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. For more information, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at 332-3557.
Oct. 20: Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents
FPC Church will host a book discussion on Anxious Kids Anxious Parents. Ezrah Schmeelk, director of Student Ministry, and Christa Schmeelk, director of Family Ministry at FPC, will lead the discussion for parents and grandparents in the community. The first half of the book will be discussed from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Oct. 20 who the kids are at Sunday School or at Cocoa and Conversation. The second half of the book will be discussed Nov. 17. Anyone wishing to reserve a spot can call the church office at (608) 949-9449. For more information, visit www.myfpc.org.
Oct. 20: Off Road Bicycle ride
A 20- to 25-mile scenic trail ride for bicyclists will be offered through private property owned by 30 different landowners in Ashton area. Ride starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 and helmets are required. The start location will be 5191 Vosen Road, Middleton. To register or for more information contact Dan Fargen at (608) 445-8228 or email ddkj@tdsnet.
Oct. 20: GROW hosts Meet the Candidate
On Sunday Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m., Grassroots Organization of Waunakee (GROW) will invite the public to a “Meet the Candidate” event with Judge Karofsky, one of three candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It will be at Schumacher Farm, 5682 Hwy. 19, Waunakee, at 6:30 p.m. (use Hwy. 19 entrance). Snacks and drinks will be provided. It’s an opportunity to learn more, meet and ask questions of Dane County Judge Karofsky. GROW will hold another “Meet the Candidate” event Nov. 10 with Marquette University Law School Professor Ed Fallone who is also running for Supreme Court.
Oct. 20: St. Mary of the Lake Country Fair
St. Mary of the Lake Parish’s 58th Annual Country Fair will be Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their world-famous fruitcakes will be for sale. A roast beef dinner will be served, starting at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a resale shop, bake sale, and raffles. (Resale shop hours: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M.
Oct. 21: Bridging the World One Family at a Time
The Waunakee Public will present Madeleine Uranek: Bridging the World One Family at a Time Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.: With a record-breaking 26 million refugees looking for homes in 2019, Madeline Uraneck focuses on the life of one remarkable Tibetan refugee, Tenzin, she met 25 years ago. A simple acquaintance blossomed into a 25-year friendship with three generations of Tenzin’s family, including explorations of three cultures on two continents. The Wisconsin-based story is a reminder of the richness that immigrants, refugees, and asylees bring to all of us.
Oct. 21: Music Boosters Fruit Sale
The Waunakee Music Boosters Fruit Sale will begin Oct. 21 and end Nov. 4. The Waunakee Music Boosters supports the Waunakee Community School District music programs by providing funds for music equipment, clinicians, music camp scholarships, solo ensemble accompanists, guest artists and much more. Their only annual fundraiser is the Fruit Sale, offering delicious fresh fruit, cheese, nuts and meats. Fruit will be available for pick up Dec. 13 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) or Dec. 14 (8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.) at 905 Bethel Circle which is located in the Waunakee Industrial Park. New this year, we have moved to an online platform to order items and receive payments. To order, go to www.waunakeemusic.org. If you are unable to order online please call (608) 459-6003 and leave a message or email BoostersFruitSale@gmail.com and we will get back to you as quickly as possible.
Oct. 21: St. John’s Piecemakers meeting
The Piecemakers Quilt Club will meet on Oct 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. in St John’s Gathering Room, 209 South St., Waunakee. Guests are always welcome. If you wish to join this club, you may call Gerry Olson at 849-9279 or Doris Ast at 849-5482 for more information. The club serves the community through the comfort of quilts.
Oct. 22: Community Band fundraiser
The Waunakee Community Band will host a “Dine Out” Fall Fundraiser at Benvenutos Italian Grill located at 1849 Northport Drive in Madison Tuesday, Oct. 22, anytime between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The WCB will receive 20% of all dine in, carry out, gift cards and or delivery sales from anyone that mentions they are participating in the dine out for the Waunakee Community Band. This is an easy way to support your free community music organization.
Oct. 24: Craft Fair
Westshire will host a Craft Fair and Bake Sale Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5444 Westshire Circle.
Oct. 24: Ukuleles
Madison Area Ukulele Initiative will be at The Waunakee Public Library Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Join 10 performers from the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative (MAUI), as they play familiar songs for all ages and invite you to sing along. MAUI believes musical community is joyful, offers many wellness benefits, and contributes to the greater good.
Oct. 25: American Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at First Presbyterian Church, 5783 Hwy. Q, on Oct. 25. For an appointment, call For appointment Call (800)-Give Life
Oct. 25: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a family style Friday fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25.
Oct. 26: Halloween on the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park at 5682 Highway 19 in Waunakee will be hosting a fun-filled family event called ”Halloween on the Farm” on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5-9 p.m. The night will include: Spooky Wagon Rides, James the Magician, Face-Painting, Fortune Telling, Balloon Sculpting, Children’s games, musical entertainment, pumpkin decorating, campfires, “S’Mores” and much more. $10 per person, $30 per family and children under 3 are free.
Oct. 26: National Drug Take-back Day
Supported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Drug Take-Back Day” Campaign and in collaboration with the Waunakee Police Department, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition will be having a Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Waunakee Police Department located at 205 N Klein Drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. You may safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions which include controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials, inhalers, vitamins and pet medications by dumping all pills out of pill bottles into a Ziploc baggy. No epi-pens, sharps and needles will be accepted during this event. During the Spring Event in April 2020 there will be a collaboration again with MERI to safely dispose of these. Free Med-Lock Boxes will be available as well.
Oct. 27: Waunakee Wrestling Club registration
Registration is now open for 4K through 8th grade boys and girls to join the Waunakee Wrestling Club. Youths can join the club of about 120 kids to learn about wrestling, to become a better athlete and to have fun. An informational parent/athlete meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, in the high school small auditorium. Practices start Dec. 9. Register online at www.waunakeewrestling.com.
Oct. 28: Encounters Along the Iditarod Trail
As an avid Iditarod fan, Linda Degnan will be at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Degnan followed the 1000-mile dog sledding race online for many years. Her dream of seeing the Iditarod from the start, finish and some checkpoints in between finally came true in March. She will share her photos and tales of these incredible men, women, and dogs, who brave the dangers of Alaska to complete “The Last Great Race on Earth.”
Oct. 31: Halloween Trick-or-Treating
Trick or Treat hours in the Village of Waunakee are designated between 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Nov. 5: Pakistani Cooking
A demonstration of Pakistani cooking with a seafood dish, Sajji Shrimp in a garlic and cilantro sauce with colorful peppers and rice, will be offered at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.