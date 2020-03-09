For nearly 12 years, Mike Grasee has been fighting a formidable foe: an incurable form of cancer. As his battle continues, he has self-published “The Cancer Chronicles,” a book with practical action plans for others facing the same enemy.
“We can’t always be cancer survivors,” Grasee said. “We can be cancer fighters.”
Grasee was diagnosed with an aggressive form of advanced-stage Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer that eats away at the bones, in November of 2008, shortly after he had become president of Demco. He had experienced symptoms six months prior, and then a back specialist took an x-ray and found six fractured vertebrae and holes in bones. His kidney functions were also compromised by the bone matter his body was processing.
He underwent radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery to repair two of the six vertebrae and said he was bed-ridden and in excruciating pain.
Then he began to feel better and said, with “good, tough love” from the nurses, he began to take on the initial challenges – learning to walk again and physical therapy, along with six more months of chemotherapy and the first stem cell transplant.
His cancer went into remission for six months, then returned.
Over the years, he’s had one and a half more stem-cell transplants, about a dozen chemotherapies and what he described as “chemo-cocktails” in the “whack-a-mole” approach to keeping cancer – and the side effects of treatments – at bay.
In 2017, Grasee and his doctors had exhausted all FDA approved chemotherapy treatments.
“Time to go clinical trial hunting,” Grasee said, adding that he worked with doctors and visited several hospitals and research institutes finding one that would work for him.
The book includes several short chapters on navigating that competitive process, with tips on talking to your oncologist, researching through the American Cancer Society, building relationships with clinical trial coordinators and retaining medical records.
With such life-and-death subject matter, readers might assume the book will be a dark journey.
But filled with strategies to live with cancer, Grasee’s “The Cancer Chronicles” offers hope and perseverance.
It’s seasoned with humor, as well. One chapter is titled, “Chemo brain… I forgot – what’s that again?”
And it encourages readers to have a positive outlook, with another chapter titled, “No whining allowed.”
And yet throughout, Grasee is pragmatic. He said he wrote the book to “help people deal with rough days.”
Grasee wrote the 109-page book (including acknowledgements) in just 90 days, then hired a designer for the layout and cover and self-published it January.
He structured it much like one of his favorite business books by Peter F. Drucker, “The Daily Drucker.” It includes one page for each day with action items.
“I meant it to be a quick read, almost a reference guide, and daily motivation,” Grasee said. It also includes tips on how family and friends can help along the way.
Grasee and his family have lived in Waunakee for 17 years and now live near Gov. Nelson State Park. He and his wife have four children.
Grasee said the family has faced the possibility of his loss, once in 2018 after an unsuccessful clinical trial.
“We sat the kids down and had a discussion. Dad might not be here,” Grasee said.
Two and a half weeks later, he started to feel better, and after another month, he was ready for treatment again.
Asked what caused his health to improve, Grasee said, “Divine intervention.”
“We’re a Roman Catholic family, and family and friends prayed like crazy. It was unexplained medically,” he added.
But as Grasee exhausts one form of treatment, new research brings a new one to try.
“The Cancer Chronicles” is available on Amazon.com, Apple Books and barnesandnoble.com.
