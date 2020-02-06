Eric Huttenburg is one of three new high school assistant principals this school year. Those who knew him in high school and college might find this a surprise. Unlike today, then he was a “man without a plan.”
“Hardest for me was figuring out what I wanted to do—in high school, in college or after college,” said Huttenburg (pronounced “hoot-en-burg”).
He grew up in Wisconsin Rapids and attended UW-Madison because his friends went there. He labeled his college experience as ‘How Fast Can I Get Out?’
“I decided to major in history because I enjoyed some history classes,” he said. A professor told me, ‘You can do anything or nothing with a history degree.’ Unfortunately, when I graduated it was more on the nothing side.”
He bounced from job to job, installing pool tables, working at a dude ranch out west and more.
At 24, he decided he needed to get serious about his future. His dad was a lawyer so he decided that’s what he should do.
“I was in law school for two weeks before deciding I absolutely hated it,” he said.
Although three grandparents were teachers and his mom on the School Board, education wasn’t yet on his radar. That soon changed. When he dropped out of law school—again with no plan—he learned Madison Metropolitan Schools needed substitute teachers. He applied.
“With zero training, they stuck me in a classroom. I had to break up a fight, and it was chaos. But at the end of the day, I said to myself, ‘That was kind of fun.’”
Huttenburg got his teaching certificate at UW-Whitewater and took a one-year job in Oregon. Then he began a one-year Waunakee position, starting 11 years as a social studies teacher and tennis coach.
Throughout his life, the nickname “Hoot” has followed him, something in common with his father and grandfather. He has a sizable owl collection in his office—almost 50.
“When your name is Huttenburg, people just give you owls,” he said with a laugh.
His personal experience years earlier now helps him serve Waunakee students.
“There are students here like I was — doing well but with a little more effort could be doing a great job. I didn’t try things because I was afraid of making a decision that was wrong. Now I encourage students to get involved in everything you can. If you don’t like it, move on.”
During his years in the classroom, he started thinking about what’s next. He loved teaching and wanted to explore future challenges. He started a master’s degree program, which included school administration.
“When I first started my master’s degree, I thought I’d probably stay teaching. But after learning about being an administrator, I really got excited about what I could do in that role,” he said.
When the assistant principal job opened, he applied. Now he works directly with a third of students: those whose last names start with HE to OH. He tracks attendance, deals with concerns and ensures appropriate credits for graduation. He also does teacher evaluations and coordinates Homecoming.
As assistant principal, Huttenburg most likes “the team I work with, administrators and teachers. I love working with students. There are many I get to know really, really well. One of my big challenges is how I can guide relationships into a positive space if they start in a negative way.”
There are some things he misses, including coaching.
“I also miss seeing the expression on students’ faces when they understand something in the classroom or do better on an assessment than they thought,” Huttenburg said. Thankfully, there still are times now when students seek him out to share a grade or other accomplishment.
Huttenburg lives in Madison with wife Emily, a reading specialist at Middleton High School. They have two children, Thias, 8, and Seiler, 5. Thias’ name is a short version of great-great-great grandfather Matthias, the first Huttenburg who came to America from Germany. Seiler is an old family name on his wife’s side.
In his free time, Huttenburg loves to downhill ski, read and play strategic board games. His favorite is Pandemic Legacy, but he admits “finding people to play with me is difficult.” The family also enjoys traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.