Jeff Curwick, the Building Maintenance Supervisor at the new Waunakee Public Library, says he knows he is doing his best job when people don’t even notice he is around. Much of his work is behind the scenes, making sure everything is working properly at the library for patrons and staff.
“So if the building is warm when they walk in, and lights are on when they walk in, and the building looks clean and new, then we did our job,” he said.
He began his new role this past July and loves it. His responsibilities are vast and diverse. He manages a cleaning staff and is responsible for all maintenance, as well as set-ups and tear-downs for special events, and making sure AV and other equipment are working. In warmer weather, you may find him push-mowing the library grounds; in winter, he will be plowing snow there and as needed elsewhere in the village. Issues surrounding lighting, heating, fireplaces and the boiler are all under his domain, and he is also in charge of cleaning at Village Hall.
Curwick enjoys his job, as well as working in his hometown. He has lived in Waunakee his entire life. In fact, he and his family live just a few miles from his childhood home where his parents, Doug and Judy Curwick, still reside. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 2005 and then worked at his dad’s family auto parts store in Madison for several years. There, he learned how to manage employees, as well as the basics of electronics, he said. He is grateful for the time he got to work with his father and uncle.
In January 2012, he began maintenance work with the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District as a building floater at its different schools. He later became the night lead custodian at Kromrey Middle School, and was also at the high school for a period of time before becoming the head custodian at Northside Elementary School. He held that position for three years prior to assuming his role at the library in July.
He has learned so much on the job, as well as through certifications he has earned. He obtained his Building Operators Certification by Focus on Energy, which helped him get the night lead custodian position at Kromrey, and then later while at Northside, he pursued a Facility Management Certification through Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO). He takes pride in wanting to learn all that he can while at work.
“I’ve been around and done a lot of neat things,” he said.
He is currently completing his Wisconsin School Safety Certification, which is beneficial in helping create a safety plan for the library for various issues that may arise. While at Northside a few years ago, there was a bomb threat. Curwick led the sweep team, and he and Roz Craney, the principal at the time, were the last ones out of the building and the first ones back in when all was cleared. Curwick credits Craney and Bill Eberhardt, his former supervisor at the Middleton district, for being wonderful mentors and friends.
His wife, Laura, is a fourth-grade teacher at St. Francis in Cross Plains, and they have two young children, Brynn and Beau.
“They are my everything,” he said of his family.
He makes it a priority to read bedtime stories to his children each night and to tuck them in. They love going to their property in Plain, where they can enjoy 4-wheeling and the outdoors. He plants trees there, as well as food plots for deer and other wildlife, he said. He is as meticulous with his land and home – as much as one can be with young children – as he is at the library.
He is not afraid to step in to help anytime there is a problem at the library, big or small. If he notices fingerprints on the window or paint that needs to be touched-up, he handles it. He wants to make sure everything is working properly and looks great.
“I want it to look as good as it did the day it opened,” he said.
