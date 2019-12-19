The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Dec. 20: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve variety of fish and shrimp dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 while supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye fillet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinner include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or steamed vegetables, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Full bar available. Carry-outs always welcomed! Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Dec. 21: Make Your Own Wall Hanging
The Waunakee Public Library will present a program on making wall hangings at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 for grades 1 and up. Reservations are requested.
Dec. 22: Children’s Nativity Service
The public is invited to participate in FPC’s narrated Christmas story enacted by children on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. The narrator reads the story of Christ’s birth while children (ages 4yrs-6th grade) come forward in costumes provided to create a live nativity. Children (grades 1-12) can sing or play an instrument in the service. Complete a registration form by Dec. 15 for participants, musicians, and volunteers at www.myfpc.org or in the FPC Education Wing. Rehearsal is Saturday, Dec. 21, 9-9:30 a.m. at FPC (optional for veteran actors, encouraged for new participants). Before the service, purchase crafts made by 5th and 6th graders for our charity fundraiser. Consider bringing unwrapped baby gifts (diapers, clothes, toys, etc.) which will be donated to families in need. Enjoy cupcakes immediately following the service in Fellowship Hall.
Dec. 30: Marvel movie marathon at the library
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12) can watch Marvel movies all day long beginning at 11 a.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The library will have snacks all day long and pizza for dinner. No need to register, but make sure to bring pillows and blankets. The program will take over the storytime room.
Jan. 2: Waunakee FFA Holiday Dinner
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will gather on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. Cost is $5 per member and $18 for non-members. The FFA Alumni will also collect food for the Food Pantry this year. For reservations, call Sue Zauner at (608) 219-3152 or email seam4@yahoo.com by Friday, Dec. 27.
Jan. 3: Jacob Kaltenberg in Concert
- Jacob Kaltenberg will be the featured singer in a concert on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. He will be joined by Lisa Borley in several duets and will be accompanied by Lisa Borley and Kristin Brickl. Jacob is a graduate of Waunakee High School who is currently working and performing in New York City. Tickets are available at the Waunakee Senior Center and at Ace Hardware and will be available at the door. Ticket prices are $10 adults and $5 for children. This concert is sponsored by the Friends of Waunakee Performing Arts.
