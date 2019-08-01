The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Aug. 1: VFW Post 11244 Meeting
Waunakee VFW Post 11244 will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1, in the American Legion clubhouse beginning at 7 p.m. Prior to the meeting there will be a cookout. Coals will be ready by 5:45 p.m. Bring your choice of meat, a place setting and a dish to pass. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Byron Dennison at 849-9414.
Aug. 1: New Waunakee Library Grand Opening
The new Waunakee Public Library on North Madison will host a grand opening Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by tours of the new library, activities for the whole family, and refreshments. Tours will continue until 6 p.m.
Aug. 1: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for the care is “Childhood Toys.” Those attending are invited to bring a favorite toy or game to share. Refreshments will be provided. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Aug. 5: Diabetes Screening
A free diabetes screening will be offered at the Waunakee Food Pantry, 806H, S Division St., on Aug, 5 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. This diabetes screening is intended to measure and assess your risk of having pre-diabetes/diabetes. Heather Walker RPh, Pharmacy Manager at Waunakee Hometown Pharmacy will conduct the screening. Educational materials and resources on how to manage the disease, find reduced-cost resources, and more will be available. This screening is a collaboration of the Waunakee Lions Club, Waunakee Hometown Pharmacy and Waunakee Food Pantry. Information about the new 12-month National Diabetes Prevention Program for people who have pre-diabetes will be available.
Aug. 7: Girls’ swim team Scoopie Night
The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team will host a Scoopie Night on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Waunakee. During this time, a portion of all sales inside and at the drive- thru will be donated to the WHS Girls’ Swim Team Booster Club.
Aug. 7: National Night Out
The Waunakee Police Department will host National Night Out festivities at Waunakee Village Park Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. National Night night, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by the Waunakee Police Department, will involve more than 10,000 communities from all 60 states. National Night Out is designed to: heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships; and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and united with the police in their efforts to make Waunakee a safe place to live. There will be activities for kids, prizes, free brats and hot dogs, and numerous displays by various law enforcement agencies.
Aug. 7: American Legion Post 360 Executive Board
The Waunakee American Legion Post 360 Executive Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 7.
Aug. 8: American Legion 100th Anniversary Party
The American Legion 100th Anniversary Party is Aug. 8 with cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and then dinner at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, email the commander at Waunakeeamericanlegion360@gmail.com.
Aug. 13: Tai Chi and Qigong in the Park
A Tai Chi and Qigong program in the park behind the Village Center will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13. There is no charge, but participants are asked to contact the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385 to register. In case of rain, the session will be held in the lower level studio. Those more comfortable exercising from a chair can bring their own chair.
Aug. 17: Post 481 ‘Marathon’
It is that time of year to gear up, start exercising your legs and get out your running shoes for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 481 Annual .01K marathon on Aug. 17 starting at 2 p.m., race at 3 p.m. If you have a dog you would like to race, that is at 3:30. The fun and run is $12, for race entry, a T-shirt for $20, food is $7. Music by Bird Trax will be provides. Proceeds go to Wisconsin veterans programs. The post is located at river road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor”s liquor Store
Aug. 18: Pancakes & Planes
One of America’s great freedoms, the freedom of flight, will be celebrated at the Waunakee Airport’s annual fly-in, drive-in breakfast on Aug. 18 sponsored by the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association. This Waunakee tradition runs from 7:30-noon with a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, beverage and more for $8 (adults) and $5 (children 12 and under). Airpline rides with a view of the Madison area will be available with a suggested donation of $35 per person. The community is invited and encouraged to share the love for aviation. The airport, at S. Division Street and Woodland Drive, is celebrating its 72nd year.
