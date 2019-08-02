Waunakee Boy Scout Troop 46, chartered by the American Legion Post 360, had an adventure filled summer. The following is a log from the season.
June 23-29 – Thirty-one Scouts along with members from our adult leadership team made their annual trek to Ed Bryant Scout Reservation in Mauston, Wisconsin. The week-long summer camp offers rank advancement opportunities, the camaraderie of Scouts from many different areas, and significant lifelong experiences. Each day Scouts worked on merit badges of their choice such as swimming, emergency preparedness, first aid, cooking, communications, wilderness survival, fishing, archery, leatherworks, rifle shooting, robotics, canoeing, kayaking, and more. Evenings filled with campfires, camp programs, and free time to enjoy high and low rope courses, a climbing wall, shotgun, archery, and more. The Scouts completed over 100 merit badges combined during the week.
July 8-23 – Twenty-four Scouts and adult advisors traveled by train to the Philmont Scout Ranch. Philmont is the Boy Scouts of America’s largest National High Adventure Base. It covers 140,177 acres of rugged mountain wilderness in the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains in northeastern New Mexico. Two crews took separate treks that both covered over 70 miles of backpack hiking and camping, including climbing to the top of Mount Baldy at 12,441 feet above sea level. The teams participated in numerous adventures including horseback riding, burro packing, cowboy action shooting, spar pole climbing, and many more once in a lifetime experiences. Scouts worked on requirements from the Backpacking Merit Badge, such as the importance of using the “Leave No Trace” principles, wilderness first aid, bear bag procedures, and safely preparing food while using a backpacking stove.
July 21-28 – A group of scouts and adult leaders headed to the Black Hills of South Dakota for a few days of camping and hiking in and around the Badlands National Park and Custer State Park. Along with working on the Archaeology Merit Badge, the trip included visits to Mount Rushmore, Cave of the Winds, and Devils Tower. The Scouts finished the week with a 6-mile hike up Black Elk Peak, the highest peak in South Dakota, where they were able to see four states from the summit.
Troop 46 is an active troop with nearly 50 Scouts and has had 124 young men earn the rank of Eagle Scout since being chartered in 1952. Any young man, age 11 through 17, is invited to join; no past scouting experience or background is required.
The Troop Committee along with our chartered organization, The American Legion Post 360, is proud to announce that a new Scouts BSA Troop will be forming this fall to expand this legacy by welcoming young women, ages 11-17, into the Scouts BSA program. Visit us at the Waunakee Area Kids Expo for more information.
Troop 46 meets bi-monthly on Sunday evenings from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Waunakee and plans at least one monthly camp out or outing year-round. For more information about Troop 46 or the newly forming All Girl Scouts BSA troop, please contact Scoutmaster Cody Butcher (608) 852-4363 or email bsatroop46waunakee@gmail.com follow us on facebook facebook.com/bsatroop46waunakee/ https://beascout.scouting.org/
