A dancer from Waunakee will perform in the Central Ballet Academy production of “Pineapple Poll,” a comic ballet danced to music from the Gilbert and Sullivan canon.
Lillian Thomson of Waunakee will perform the role of Aunt Dimple.
Performances will be Aug. 17-18 at the Mitby Theater, 1701 Wright St., Madison. For ticket and performance information, contact the Mitby Box Office at (608) 243-400 or visit TrialbyPineapple.com
