By Kari LaScala
Ann Steck, a registered nurse, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease, during her last semester of high school. Some things are vague now, she says, but she recalls not feeling the best right before going on a spring break trip with some friends – she was tired and lightheaded, and was experiencing unexplained weight loss. During the trip, the symptoms worsened with an insatiable thirst and a constant need to urinate. When she returned home, she shared her symptoms with her mom, who correctly suspected diabetes. The diagnosis was a life-altering event and put Steck on a pathway to becoming a nurse.
She currently works for Medtronic, a global medical device company, as a Clinical Territory Manager training patients with diabetes on how to use the Medtronic Insulin Pump and Sensor they have been prescribed. The pump works like an artificial pancreas to deliver insulin to the body for the necessary baseline rate, and then after patients enter the amount of carbohydrates consumed throughout the day, the pump calculates and distributes the varying amounts of insulin needed. She also works with providers to teach them about the equipment and share the benefits it can provide for their patients, she said.
Knowing first-hand the challenges of a diabetic patient, Steck enjoys meeting with patients and providers.
“I love the job because diabetes is definitely a tough road and this pump makes diabetes easier,” she said.
Even though she was just a young adult when diagnosed, she has taken charge of her health and the chronic condition from day one.
“Really with diabetes you take care of it because, well No. 1, you want to feel good each day, but No. 2, you just don’t want those long-term complications,” she said. That can include, among other things, a higher risk of eye, kidney or heart disease, as well as neuropathy.
Steck grew up in Waunakee, the youngest of five children, and graduated from Waunakee High School in 1990. She was a good athlete, playing volleyball and was a member of the track team. Her volleyball team won state her senior year of high school, and her relay teams made it to state during a few of her track seasons.
She graduated from UW-Oshkosh in 1995, and began her nursing career at Physicians Plus (now UW Health) at an ear, nose and throat clinic, and then later worked at Group Health Cooperative. While there, she was able to work as a diabetes educator for several years, ultimately becoming a Certified Diabetes Educator. She provided education to patients on the disease, as well as ways to manage and control it. And then two years ago she began her new role at Medtronic.
Steck met her husband, Steve, while they were home one summer break during college. He graduated from West High School in Madison and later the University of Montana. They were married in 1995. Steve is a senior infrastructure sngineer with QBE North America. The couple have two children, Colin, a junior at UW-Madison who plans to apply to medical school, and is also the president of the fishing club at the university, and Charlie, a junior at Waunakee High School who enjoys soccer and hanging out with his friends.
The three main guys in her life love to fish and as a family, they love boating. Ann and Steve also enjoy cycling. She has participated in 100-mile bike riding fundraisers for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), and will be doing so again this summer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has also run the Madison marathon and several half-marathons.
Steck treasures being able to help others who have diabetes. She said that it is OK and even important for those who have the disease to occasionally acknowledge, “this really stinks.” But then you have to move forward, she said. It is a chronic condition that has to be managed 24/7 but her attitude is very positive.
“To me, it’s all attitude. I mean you got what you got but you might as well live the best life you can,” she said. Good advice for anyone.
