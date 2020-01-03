Moon Walk – The IATA Lodi Valley Chapter full moon hike is Saturday, Jan. 11. Meet at Robertson Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7 p.m. For more information, call Bill at (608) 843-3926. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/RE2C5
Artist Reception – The River Arts on Water Gallery will host a reception for its featured arts from January-March, Cynthia Quinn and Lisa Binkley, from 5:30-7:30 Jan. 23. The gallery is at 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac.
Art Class – John Miller will offer a class in drawing using only black and white at the River Arts on Water Gallery from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25. To register, email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
Opera – Madison Opera will present "Fellow Travelers" Feb. 7 and 9 at the Overture Center's Capitol Theater.
Theater Bus – The Theater Bus for Persons Over 55 will travel to Johnsonville for a Fasching Celebration Dinner Show Feb. 8. To reserve a spot, call (608) 233-8798.
